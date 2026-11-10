iORGANBIO and Mitsui Chemicals Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven Human Cell and Organoid Manufacturing

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iORGANBIO Inc. (“iORGANBIO”) today announced that it has received investment from Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4183; President & CEO: Satoshi Ichimura) (“Mitsui Chemicals”) through 321Catalyst™, Mitsui Chemicals’ corporate venture capital (CVC) fund.

iORGANBIO has developed a proprietary platform for the efficient and consistent production of human cells and organoids for use in drug discovery and regenerative medicine. The platform integrates AI, single-cell analysis and robotics into a closed-loop autonomous laboratory that produces target cells with a high degree of uniformity and reproducibility.

Mitsui Chemicals will contribute its materials design and development capabilities, including its InnoCell™ cell culture plates. By combining their respective technologies and optimizing the culture conditions that allow cells to grow and function consistently, the two companies aim to improve the quality of cells and organoids and enable the production of cell types and organoids that have previously been difficult to manufacture.

“We are excited to partner with iORGANBIO in contributing to greater efficiency in drug discovery and advancements in cell therapy and regenerative medicine. This new partnership will directly support Mitsui Chemicals’ aim to create new solutions that support life, health and enriched lifestyles,” said Shunsuke Fujii, PhD, GM of New Business Incubation Center, Mitsui Chemicals.

“We are thrilled to announce our growing relationship with Mitsui Chemicals,” said Daniel Delubac, PhD, CEO of iORGANBIO. “Mitsui Chemicals shares our vision for data-driven biology, and bring deep and complementary expertise in materials and cell culture system design. Combining their InnoCell™ plates, innovative chemical formulations, and industrial leadership with our Physical AI platform will help us advance the reach and precision of our cellular control and assembly capabilities, produce more consistent, more mature human cells and organoids, and take on cell types that have been out of reach.”

Going forward, the companies will explore jointly developing new drug discovery technologies that could complement or serve as alternatives to animal testing, including efficacy and safety assessments using these cells and organoids, as well as related materials suitable for cell culture.

About iORGANBIO

iORGANBIO, Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company that supports drug discovery and regenerative medicine through the design and manufacture of human cells and organoids. Its proprietary physical AI platform integrates AI, single-cell analysis and robotics into a closed-loop autonomous laboratory capable of producing target human cells and organoids with a high degree of uniformity and reproducibility. iORGANBIO supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by designing cell models that replicate the identity and function of cells inside the human body for evaluating drug candidates, and by manufacturing cells for cell therapy research and development. Founded in July 2024 and headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, iORGANBIO is led by CEO Daniel Delubac. For more information, visit iorgan.bio .

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a leading Japanese chemical manufacturer with a global presence, operating in sectors such as Life & Healthcare, Mobility, ICT, and Basic & Green materials. Its Mission is to contribute broadly to society by providing high-quality products and services to customers through innovation and the creation of materials, while keeping in harmony with the global environment. For more information, visit. https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/index.htm .

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