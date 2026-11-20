FDA Clears IND for First Celiac Prevention Study Expected to Start in First Quarter of 2027

MIAMI and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Paresky, co-founder and executive chairman of Interlude Biopharma Co., today announced the company's public launch at the 21st International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS 2026) and introduced plans for a prevention-focused Phase 3 trial to evaluate larazotide acetate as a therapy to protect the gut against gluten-induced injury. Interlude expects to initiate the study in the first quarter of 2027 in the United States.

Larazotide acetate, Interlude's lead drug candidate, is an oral, locally acting peptide designed to regulate intestinal tight junctions—the gatekeepers of the intestinal barrier—by acting as a zonulin inhibitor. Because it operates at an early, upstream step before an immune response is triggered in the intestine, larazotide acetate's mechanism of action extends beyond celiac disease, offering potential therapeutic applications across any chronic inflammatory disease in which zonulin-mediated barrier dysfunction is implicated.

Currently, there are no treatments for celiac disease approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While a strict gluten-free diet remains the only management option, many people with celiac disease continue to experience persistent symptoms and intestinal damage due to unavoidable gluten exposure.

"When my young daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease, our family saw firsthand how it affected her health and became a daily burden for all of us, from school lunches and birthday parties to restaurant meals and travel. Even with a strict gluten-free diet, accidental exposure is a constant concern," Paresky said. "Upon her becoming a patient of Dr. Alessio Fasano, a pediatric gastroenterologist and celiac disease researcher, we learned about his work on larazotide acetate and the science behind it. We acquired the program and built Interlude to answer one question in a rigorous Phase 3 study: whether this investigational therapy can help prevent symptoms and intestinal injury from gluten exposure."

Historically, clinical trials in celiac disease have been challenged by study designs and primary endpoints that were not well-suited to capture clear efficacy signals. Recognizing larazotide acetate's distinct upstream mechanism, the FDA advised shifting away from traditional interventional trials, which attempt to treat patients in "real-life" settings after the immune system is already activated, in favor of a preventive trial design aimed at stopping the inflammatory cascade before it begins.

The potential of larazotide acetate as an adjunct to a gluten-free diet is supported by extensive clinical data. In a 342-patient, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial, a 0.5 mg dose of larazotide acetate met its primary endpoint of reduction in celiac disease symptoms in patients on a gluten-free diet. At the time, it was the largest randomized, controlled trial conducted in celiac disease, with its findings published in Gastroenterology. Click here to read the publication.

Dr. Fasano, the W. Allan Walker Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at Mass General Brigham for Children, said, "In celiac disease, gluten exposure triggers a cascade of events, including functional disruption of the gut barrier, translocation of gluten peptides from the gut lumen into the lamina propria, and the subsequent triggering of an immune response leading to the classic celiac enteropathy in genetically predisposed individuals. Following the FDA's recommendation, Interlude's Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate whether larazotide acetate can help prevent intestinal damage caused by gluten exposure, rather than simply treating symptoms after they occur. This is the first time that a preventive trial will be performed in celiac disease because of the unique mechanism of action of larazotide, which is amenable to a preventive approach. By assessing both clinical symptoms and preservation of intestinal architecture, the trial aims to demonstrate the potential of this approach to protect patients from the consequences of gluten exposure. Positive results would be very promising for the entire celiac disease community."

The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to larazotide acetate for the treatment of celiac disease. Interlude's Phase 3 study, for which the Investigational New Drug application is in effect and the protocol has been approved, consists of:

Design: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter superiority trial at up to 100 U.S. sites.

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter superiority trial at up to 100 U.S. sites. Participants: Approximately 414 adolescents and adults, ages 12 to 80, with biopsy-confirmed, well-controlled celiac disease.

Approximately 414 adolescents and adults, ages 12 to 80, with biopsy-confirmed, well-controlled celiac disease. Treatment: Larazotide acetate 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg, or placebo, three times daily for 14 weeks.

Larazotide acetate 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg, or placebo, three times daily for 14 weeks. Gluten exposure: Following a run-in period, participants will receive a study bar containing 500 mg of gluten for 12 weeks (every other day for four weeks, followed by daily administration for eight weeks), representing the upper range of estimated real-world inadvertent exposure.

Following a run-in period, participants will receive a study bar containing 500 mg of gluten for 12 weeks (every other day for four weeks, followed by daily administration for eight weeks), representing the upper range of estimated real-world inadvertent exposure. Primary endpoint: The proportion of responders who maintain intestinal mucosal architecture and symptom control on the Celiac Disease Symptom Diary.

The proportion of responders who maintain intestinal mucosal architecture and symptom control on the Celiac Disease Symptom Diary. Additional information about the trial and study sites can be found on clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT07944625

"For years we've been part of the celiac community because of our family's experience living with the disease," Paresky added. "As we prepare to begin the Phase 3 study, we are working with clinical sites and speaking with celiac disease patient organizations about how we can collaborate. We are grateful for the chance to try to do more for families living with this disease."

ICDS 2026 takes place Nov. 17-20 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Melbourne, Australia. Held every two years under the International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease, ICDS is the leading global meeting dedicated to celiac disease, bringing together scientists, clinicians, dietitians, and patient organizations. This year's symposium is the first held in the Southern Hemisphere. For more information, visit www.icds2026.org.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed people in whom the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. It is estimated that one in 100 people worldwide have celiac disease, but only approximately 30 percent are properly diagnosed. Currently, the only treatment for celiac disease is lifelong adherence to a strict gluten-free diet. People living gluten-free must avoid foods containing wheat, rye, and barley. Even the ingestion of a small amount of food containing gluten can trigger symptoms and damage the intestine.

About Interlude Biopharma

Interlude Biopharma Co. is a late-stage, drug-development company focused on celiac disease. Its lead candidate, larazotide acetate, is an investigational, first-in-class oral tight junction regulator designed to protect the intestinal barrier against gluten-induced injury when administered as an adjunct to a gluten-free diet. Larazotide acetate has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is advancing into a Phase 3 trial in the United States. The company is headquartered in Miami.

For more information, visit www.interludebio.com. Follow Interlude Biopharma on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

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