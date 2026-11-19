CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI , Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LET003, its first next-generation ACVR2A/2B-targeting monoclonal antibody developed using the Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, for the treatment of overweight or obesity.

Obesity is a chronic, complex disease associated with an increased risk of numerous serious health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. While GLP-1-based therapies have transformed obesity management by enabling substantial weight loss, the accompanying loss of lean mass remains a major challenge in optimizing body composition and long-term treatment outcomes. Targeting activin receptors ACVR2A and ACVR2B, which play key roles in regulating muscle and fat homeostasis, represents a promising therapeutic approach to enhancing fat reduction while preserving or improving lean mass, particularly in combination with existing weight-loss therapies.

LET003 is Harbour BioMed's first AI-enabled drug candidate, designed as a dual ACVR2A/ACVR2B blocker to target these receptors. In preclinical studies, LET003 exhibited superior pharmacokinetic characteristics compared to multiple competitor molecules. When combined with semaglutide, LET003 significantly enhanced fat reduction while effectively preserving lean mass. In addition, LET003 achieved lean mass-promoting effects at lower dose level comparable to bimagrumab at higher dose level, highlighting its potential to become a best-in-class therapy for overweight or obesity treatment.

"NMPA's acceptance of the IND application for LET003 marks a significant milestone for Harbour BioMed. LET003 leads the exciting progress in our obesity portfolio in addition to being our first AI-enabled candidate developed using our proprietary Hu-mAtrIx™ platform," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "We look forward to advancing LET003 through clinical development and further realizing the potential of our AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities to address significant unmet medical needs."

"Obesity treatment is evolving beyond weight reduction alone toward improving body composition and achieving more sustainable health outcomes," said Dr. Bob Zhang, President of the Metabolic Disease Franchise at Harbour BioMed. "By targeting ACVR2A and ACVR2B, LET003 is designed to address an important challenge in overweight or obesity management: preserving or improving lean mass while enhancing fat reduction. We believe LET003 has the potential to offer a differentiated therapeutic approach and look forward to evaluating its potential in clinical development."

About LET003

LET003 is a potential best-in-class next-generation monoclonal antibody targeting activin receptors ACVR2A and ACVR2B. ACVR2A and ACVR2B play critical roles in regulating muscle-fat metabolic homeostasis. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have demonstrated that combining receptor-blocking antibodies targeting ACVR2A/2B with GLP-1-based weight loss therapies can further reduce body fat while effectively mitigating lean mass loss. LET003 is the first ACVR2A/2B dual-target blocking antibody developed using the Hu-mAtrIx™ artificial intelligence platform. It has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetic properties compared with several competing molecules and, in preclinical animal models, has shown enhanced fat reduction and lean mass preservation effects when used in combination with GLP-1 therapies.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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