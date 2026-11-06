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Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Signs First Autonomous Lab Sale to a Top-Tier Pharma Company Novo

November 6, 2026 | 
18 min read

Ginkgo provides an update on its third quarter financial results and the growth of its two prevailing offerings built on one autonomous lab platform: Autonomous Labs and Cloud Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, “Ginkgo”) today announced its results for the third quarter of 2026 that ended September 30, 2026. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the third quarter, as well as supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Third quarter 2026 Revenue of $28 million compared to $29 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 6%. Revenue increased from $20 million in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Third quarter 2026 GAAP net loss from continuing operations of ($41) million, compared to ($73) million in the comparable prior year period.
  • Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of ($22) million, improved from ($53) million in the comparable prior year period.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance as of September 30, 2026 of $285 million.
  • Third quarter 2026 cash burn of $27 million.

"Ginkgo now has two core offerings built on one autonomous lab platform," said Jason Kelly, Co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "This quarter we announced the sale of an autonomous lab to a top-tier pharma company, Novo, alongside new government wins with ARPA-H and the NSF. Our Cloud Lab runs experiments on Nebula, the world's largest autonomous lab, giving pharma an onshore alternative to overseas CROs and giving frontier AI labs a new engine for training data. With the U.S. government now treating autonomous labs as national infrastructure, we believe Ginkgo is well positioned to lead the transition from the bench to autonomous research."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

  • Two prevailing offerings built on one autonomous lab platform.
    • Autonomous Labs Equipment: we sell RAC + Catalyst systems to pharma, national labs, universities and the U.S. government, including Novo, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the NSF and ARPA-H.
    • Cloud Lab Services: we run experiments in Nebula, the world’s largest autonomous lab with more than 100 reconfigurable automation carts (RACs), delivering onshore ADME, DRUG-seq and antibody data for pharma, and AI training data for frontier labs and techbio companies.
    • The U.S. government is making autonomous labs national infrastructure through the Genesis Mission, the NSF’s ~$400 million Programmable Cloud Laboratories (PCL) Test Bed, and the $1.5 billion X-Labs initiative, where Ginkgo is providing access to Nebula, as announced by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on October 8.
  • Autonomous Labs are growing with new deals.
    • Novo: an autonomous lab sale to a top-tier pharma company at Novo’s new Waltham, Massachusetts R&D site.
    • ARPA-H GIVE: subcontract worth up to $17.5 million to put RACs and Catalyst into RNA-medicine manufacturing for the first time.
    • Building on momentum from previously-announced Caltech, University of Maryland and Northwestern commissions of Ginkgo-built labs under the NSF’s PCL Test Bed, and MIT Media Lab’s construction of a RAC-based cloud lab.
  • Cloud Lab is growing with new pharma logos and AI data generation.
    • Our ADME-One service is orders of magnitude cheaper than WuXi, with work done in Boston; 22 ADME customers signed in Q3 and 20 were first-time Ginkgo customers.
    • Takeda, Argenx, Lundbeck and AbbVie founded our Antibody Developability Consortium; GSK, Novartis and Biogen also signed new work.
    • Frontier AI labs like OpenAI are using our Cloud Lab for AI data generation.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

  • Ginkgo reaffirms expected total cash burn of ($150)-($125) million in 2026.

Conference Call Details

Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Thursday, November 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of the third quarter 2026, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo’s outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo’s Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

Audio-Only Dial Ins:

+1 646 876 9923 (New York - ET)
+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC - ET)
+1 305 224 1968 (Miami - ET)
+1 689 278 1000 (Orlando - ET)
+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago - CT)
+1 507 473 4847 (Minnesota - CT)
+1 346 248 7799 (Houston - CT)
+1 719 359 4580 (Colorado - MT)
+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose - PT)

Webinar ID: 952 0773 4867

If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "Cloud Lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, including with respect to technology adaptations to meet our customers’ needs and the integration of our autonomous lab platform with third-party artificial intelligence models, strategies, including with respect to our current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, expected benefits from our strategic partnerships and collaborations (including with named partners such as Novo and OpenAI), the anticipated growth, scaling, capacity, capabilities and competitive position of our autonomous lab (including Nebula) and of our Cloud Lab, Datapoints and Solutions offerings, our beliefs and estimates regarding the size, composition, growth and pace of adoption of the market for autonomous laboratory and related services (including the displacement of manual laboratory work), expectations concerning increased government investment in and contracting for autonomous laboratory infrastructure, expectations regarding the development, performance and future enhancements of our platform and new product and service introductions, and expectations with regard to revenue, including our ability to meet all milestones and achieve the maximum revenue available under certain of our customer arrangements, expenses, our full year 2026 outlook including the total cash burn guidance, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "target," "goal," "aim," "design," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "seek" "position," and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of such terms. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our platform programs and assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith, (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies, including potential adverse effects from the U.S. government shutdown, (xiv) our ability to scale, expand the capacity of, and continue to develop the capabilities of our autonomous lab (including Nebula) on the timelines and to the extent we anticipate, (xv) the pace and degree to which autonomous laboratory infrastructure is adopted by, and displaces manual laboratory work in, the broader life sciences and industrial biotechnology markets, (xvi) the actual size, composition and growth of the addressable markets we target, which may differ materially from our estimates, (xvii) our ability to integrate our autonomous lab platform with third-party artificial intelligence models and other technologies, and the rate of development and adoption of such technologies, (xviii) our ability to maintain and expand strategic partnerships and customer relationships, including those with named partners referenced in this release, and (xix) the risks relating to significant disruptions to our and our service providers’ information technology systems or data security incidents. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2026, Ginkgo’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, once filed, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cash burn, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation in the Appendix of this quarter’s earnings presentation for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures. Ginkgo does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as unrealized equity gains and losses necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, can be predicted with reasonable accuracy and is available to Ginkgo without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, Ginkgo is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Ginkgo provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)

 

As of September 30, 2026

 

As of December 31, 2025

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,504

 

 

$

167,202

 

Marketable securities

 

200,857

 

 

 

255,418

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

11,485

 

 

 

24,026

 

Accounts receivable - related parties

 

 

 

 

229

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $4,208 and zero from related parties)

 

13,995

 

 

 

24,963

 

Total current assets

 

310,841

 

 

 

471,838

 

Restricted cash and marketable securities, non-current

 

84,237

 

 

 

38,138

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

152,347

 

 

 

167,371

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

341,494

 

 

 

360,918

 

Investments

 

8,949

 

 

 

15,066

 

Equity method investments

 

5,607

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

39,731

 

 

 

53,482

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,246

 

 

 

9,029

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

3,854

 

Total assets

$

944,452

 

 

$

1,119,696

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

7,181

 

 

$

10,566

 

Deferred revenue (includes $98 and $98 from related parties)

 

6,388

 

 

 

18,946

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $5,564 and zero from related parties)

 

52,280

 

 

 

66,458

 

Total current liabilities

 

65,849

 

 

 

95,970

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion (includes $64,810 and $64,787 from related parties)

 

71,977

 

 

 

75,182

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

397,198

 

 

 

417,078

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

16,791

 

 

 

22,876

 

Total liabilities

 

551,815

 

 

 

611,106

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value (Note 8)

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,713,117

 

 

 

6,657,053

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(6,320,601

)

 

 

(6,150,320

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

115

 

 

 

1,851

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

392,637

 

 

 

508,590

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

944,452

 

 

$

 

1,119,696

 

 

 

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue (1)

$

27,711

 

 

$

29,380

 

 

$

67,341

 

 

$

106,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of other revenue

 

1,806

 

 

 

4,625

 

 

 

6,623

 

 

 

14,095

 

Research and development

 

40,945

 

 

 

69,353

 

 

 

137,075

 

 

 

193,646

 

General and administrative

 

28,593

 

 

 

36,986

 

 

 

97,198

 

 

 

111,690

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,753

 

Total operating expenses

 

71,344

 

 

 

111,685

 

 

 

240,896

 

 

 

328,184

 

Loss from operations

 

(43,633

)

 

 

(82,305

)

 

 

(173,555

)

 

 

(221,440

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

3,060

 

 

 

5,742

 

 

 

9,888

 

 

 

17,906

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

(2,008

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,681

)

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on investments

 

(287

)

 

 

3,684

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

(238

)

Other income (expense), net

 

1,613

 

 

 

(474

)

 

 

(4,725

)

 

 

(6,280

)

Total other income (expense)

 

2,378

 

 

 

8,952

 

 

 

(1,032

)

 

 

11,388

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(41,255

)

 

 

(73,353

)

 

 

(174,587

)

 

 

(210,052

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(271

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(194

)

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(40,984

)

 

$

(73,354

)

 

$

(174,364

)

 

$

(209,858

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

(7,401

)

 

 

4,083

 

 

 

(22,154

)

Net loss

$

(40,984

)

 

$

(80,755

)

 

$

(170,281

)

 

$

(232,012

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From continuing operations

$

(0.64

)

 

$

(1.32

)

 

$

(2.82

)

 

$

(3.82

)

From discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

(0.40

)

Total net loss per share

$

(0.64

)

 

$

(1.45

)

 

$

(2.75

)

 

$

(4.22

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

63,966,054

 

 

 

55,633,718

 

 

 

61,890,748

 

 

 

54,916,539

 

Comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(40,984

)

 

 

(80,755

)

 

 

(170,281

)

 

 

(232,012

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

(515

)

 

 

27

 

 

 

(1,128

)

 

 

3,462

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities

 

(320

)

 

 

316

 

 

 

(608

)

 

 

340

 

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(835

)

 

 

343

 

 

 

(1,736

)

 

 

3,802

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(41,819

)

 

$

(80,412

)

 

$

(172,017

)

 

$

(228,210

)

(1) Includes related party revenue of zero for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and zero and $8,518 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(170,281

)

 

$

(232,012

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

4,083

 

 

 

(22,154

)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(174,364

)

 

 

(209,858

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

37,152

 

 

 

43,695

 

Stock-based compensation

 

31,117

 

 

 

51,226

 

(Gain) loss on investments

 

(486

)

 

 

275

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

6,681

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of notes receivable

 

6,759

 

 

 

5,685

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(4,232

)

Non-cash lease expense

 

19,423

 

 

 

22,449

 

Accretion of discount on marketable securities

 

89

 

 

 

(2,502

)

Other non-cash activity

 

(1,057

)

 

 

1,611

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

4,968

 

 

 

1,448

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,211

 

 

 

(775

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

3,814

 

Other non-current assets

 

297

 

 

 

(38

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(14,312

)

 

 

17,432

 

Deferred revenue, current and non-current zero and $(7,958) from related parties

 

(14,443

)

 

 

(27,448

)

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

 

(16,713

)

 

 

(18,793

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

(5,276

)

 

 

4,459

 

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

 

(116,954

)

 

 

(111,552

)

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

 

(2,353

)

 

 

(11,829

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(119,307

)

 

 

(123,381

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable debt securities

 

(216,800

)

 

 

(401,838

)

Maturities of marketable debt securities

 

231,108

 

 

 

73,599

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(6,552

)

 

 

(7,660

)

Proceeds from sale of investment

 

1,850

 

 

 

 

Other

 

512

 

 

 

511

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

10,118

 

 

 

(335,388

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from ATM offering

 

23,795

 

 

 

10,317

 

Payment of issuance costs related to ATM offering

 

(802

)

 

 

(355

)

Principal payments on finance leases

 

(19

)

 

 

(329

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

22,974

 

 

 

9,633

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

(80

)

 

 

353

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(86,295

)

 

 

(448,783

)

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

167,202

 

 

 

561,572

 

Restricted cash, beginning of period

 

45,169

 

 

 

44,171

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

212,371

 

 

 

605,743

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

84,504

 

 

 

111,065

 

Restricted cash, end of period

 

41,572

 

 

 

45,895

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

126,076

 

 

$

156,960

 

The following table presents summary results of the Company’s reportable segment, including significant expenses, and a reconciliation to loss from continuing operations before income taxes (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Cell Engineering

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

27,711

 

$

29,380

 

 

$

67,341

 

 

$

106,744

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of other revenue (1)

 

1,608

 

 

2,994

 

 

 

5,752

 

 

 

9,980

 

Research and development (1)

 

26,670

 

 

50,954

 

 

 

87,208

 

 

 

130,689

 

General and administrative (1)

 

9,317

 

 

13,758

 

 

 

33,148

 

 

 

49,397

 

Stock-based compensation (2)

 

7,767

 

 

15,249

 

 

 

32,512

 

 

 

51,732

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,038

 

 

13,624

 

 

 

37,152

 

 

 

43,695

 

Restructuring charges (3)

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,753

 

Carrying cost of excess space (net of sublease income) (4)

 

13,989

 

 

14,328

 

 

 

44,063

 

 

 

38,416

 

Merger, acquisition and divestiture related expense (income) (5)

 

(45

)

 

57

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

(4,478

)

Other (income) expense, net (6)

 

(2,378

)

 

(8,952

)

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

(11,388

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

$

(41,255

)

$

(73,353

)

 

$

(174,587

)

 

$

(210,052

)

(1) The costs and operating expenses exclude expenses which are separately captioned below.
(2) Includes $0.1 million and $0.2 million in employer payroll taxes for three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $1.


Contacts

INVESTORS:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA:
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Massachusetts Earnings Pipeline
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Earnings
RevMed’s Rasonque shatters analyst estimates with $198M quarter
November 5, 2026
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4 min read
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Earnings
Amgen starts MariTide autoinjector study as pivotal readouts approach
November 4, 2026
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2 min read
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Drug pricing
With MFN now embedded in pharma, execs see little impact from Democrats’ blue wave
November 4, 2026
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4 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Weight loss
Novo, Lilly battle for oral GLP-1 dominance with data tit for tat
November 4, 2026
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3 min read
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Annalee Armstrong