Ginkgo Bioworks
Partnership seeks to identify novel therapeutic molecules to address diseases with high unmet patient needs. It’s the second target discovery company to link with BI in the last month.
Incidence of gout - the most common inflammatory arthritis in the world - are on the rise. Arthrosi Therapeutics, Synlogic, Atom Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks are on the case with novel new approaches.
Ginkgo Bioworks partnered with Merck on engineered enzymes for use as biocatalysts for Merck’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing programs.
Ginkgo Bioworks opened its wallet Tuesday and snapped up Circularis and Altar to strengthen its cell and gene therapy programs and bolster its manufacturing capabilities.
President Joe Biden tapped Ginkgo Bioworks veteran Renee Wegrzyn to helm the recently-established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
In an SEC filing, Zymergen revealed it was cutting 80 more jobs and parting with Zach Serber, its co-founder and chief scientific officer.
The transaction, Ginkgo’s largest acquisition to date, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
Aslan partners with Johns Hopkins and Duke, Editas joins forces with Immatics, Yumanity (soon to be Kineta, Inc.) teams with Janssen, Serotiny & Janssen Biotech and Ginkgo and Novo Nordisk.
Cytovia Holdings, a biopharma company focused on natural killer (NK) cells, merged with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. to go public.
