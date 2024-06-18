SUBSCRIBE
Courtesy of Ginkgo Bioworks
Business
Boehringer Ingelheim to Mine Ginkgo’s Molecules in $406M Undruggable Targets Deal
Partnership seeks to identify novel therapeutic molecules to address diseases with high unmet patient needs. It’s the second target discovery company to link with BI in the last month.
May 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Roy Wu_Atom Bioscience, Dave Hava, Ph.D_Synlogic
Drug Development
New Approaches Emerge for a Prevalent Nemesis: Gout
Incidence of gout - the most common inflammatory arthritis in the world - are on the rise. Arthrosi Therapeutics, Synlogic, Atom Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks are on the case with novel new approaches.
October 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Courtesy of Ginkgo Bioworks
Business
Ginkgo Scores Another Big Partner in Merck Biocatalyst Deal
Ginkgo Bioworks partnered with Merck on engineered enzymes for use as biocatalysts for Merck’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing programs.
October 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Ginkgo Bioworks
Deals
Ginkgo Strengthens Cell and Gene Therapy Services with Circularis, Altar (Updated)
Ginkgo Bioworks opened its wallet Tuesday and snapped up Circularis and Altar to strengthen its cell and gene therapy programs and bolster its manufacturing capabilities.
October 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
White House Taps Ginkgo Bioworks Vet to Helm New Health Research Organization
President Joe Biden tapped Ginkgo Bioworks veteran Renee Wegrzyn to helm the recently-established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
September 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Photo shows professional holding box of work-relat
Business
Zymergen Cuts 80 More Jobs, Parts Ways with Co-Founder
In an SEC filing, Zymergen revealed it was cutting 80 more jobs and parting with Zach Serber, its co-founder and chief scientific officer.
August 26, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Zymergen Cuts 80 More Jobs Following Buyout by Ginkgo BioWorks - Updated
The transaction, Ginkgo’s largest acquisition to date, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
July 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
Aslan, Yumanity, Editas, Janssen and More Team Up to Fight Disease
Aslan partners with Johns Hopkins and Duke, Editas joins forces with Immatics, Yumanity (soon to be Kineta, Inc.) teams with Janssen, Serotiny & Janssen Biotech and Ginkgo and Novo Nordisk.
June 7, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Cytovia CEO Daniel Teper/Courtesy Cytovia Therapeu
Business
Cytovia Goes Public in SPAC Deal Amidst Slow Biotech IPO Environment
Cytovia Holdings, a biopharma company focused on natural killer (NK) cells, merged with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. to go public.
April 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Ginkgo Bioworks to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Results Presentation
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Ginkgo Bioworks to Participate in Two Conferences in May
May 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Sojitz Corporation and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Plans to Use Synthetic Biology R&D Services to Accelerate Sustainable Manufacturing in Japan
May 14, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Genetown
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
May 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Nomination of Myrtle Potter and Ross Fubini to Board of Directors
April 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Modalis Announces Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks
April 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
