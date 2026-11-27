SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions today announced that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the registration application of SPOT-MAS 10 as a Class C in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device.

Based on the Singapore Medical Device Register records as of 25 November 2026, SPOT-MAS 10 is the first blood-based multi-cancer screening test kit registered as an IVD in Singapore.

The Class C registration by Singapore's HSA, a WHO-recognized Stringent Regulatory Authority, marks an important regulatory milestone for SPOT-MAS 10 and may support future regulatory and compliance engagement with health authorities in other jurisdictions.

"HSA registration is a defining milestone for SPOT-MAS 10," said Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, CEO and Co-founder of Gene Solutions. "It brings together the reagents, multi-omic analytical software and machine-learning capabilities developed through years of scientific research, prospective validation and real-world implementation. The registration provides a regulated IVD product pathway and an important foundation for broader regulatory and laboratory partnerships."

SPOT-MAS 10 is a qualitative in vitro diagnostic test performed on plasma derived from a single direct-draw venous whole blood specimen. The registered product comprises reagents and analytical software that analyze circulating cell-free DNA methylation and fragmentomic signatures using a machine-learning-based algorithm to detect a cancer-associated signal and predict its likely tissue of origin.

The registered intended use covers five common cancers, comprising breast, lung, liver, colorectal and gastric cancers, and five aggressive, less common cancers that currently lack standard screening methods: ovarian, pancreatic, esophageal, endometrial and head-and-neck cancers.

SPOT-MAS 10 is intended as an adjunctive screening test for asymptomatic adults aged 40 years or older who are at elevated risk for cancers within the scope of the assay.

A positive result is not a cancer diagnosis and should be followed by physician-directed diagnostic evaluation based on the predicted tissue of origin, the individual's risk factors and standard clinical practice.

A negative result does not rule out cancer. Individuals should continue all guideline-recommended cancer screening and routine medical care.

SPOT-MAS 10 does not replace standard-of-care cancer screening and is not intended for individuals with signs or symptoms suggestive of cancer, those undergoing diagnostic evaluation for a suspected malignancy, or individuals with a currently known malignancy.

Class C is a moderate-to-high-risk category under Singapore's risk-based medical-device framework. HSA is recognized by the World Health Organization as a Stringent Regulatory Authority for Class C and Class D IVDs. Singapore also attained WHO Maturity Level 4, the highest level under WHO's benchmarking framework for medical-device regulatory systems. These recognitions apply to Singapore's regulatory authority and do not constitute WHO review, prequalification or endorsement of SPOT-MAS 10.

In May 2026, SPOT-MAS 10 received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, marking another regulatory milestone in the product's development. The designation facilitates more interactive engagement with the FDA during development and review. It is not FDA approval, clearance or marketing authorization, and SPOT-MAS 10 remains subject to future FDA regulatory review.

The scientific evidence supporting SPOT-MAS has continued to develop through clinical validation and real-world studies across Asia. The prospective K-DETEK study evaluated SPOT-MAS in 9,024 asymptomatic adults aged 40 years or older across 75 hospitals in Vietnam.

More than 105,000 individuals have been tested with SPOT-MAS in routine clinical settings across 10 Asian countries, with findings presented at Gene Solutions’ ESMO 2026 Industry Satellite Symposium in Spain. Earlier real-world data were presented at ASCO Breakthrough 2026 in Singapore and highlighted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology ahead of the meeting.

HSA Class C registration marks an important step in expanding access to multi-cancer early detection. Gene Solutions will work with laboratory and healthcare partners to support the clinical implementation of SPOT-MAS 10.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company advancing precision cell-free DNA solutions across pregnancy care (triSure), cancer detection (SPOT-MAS), and precision oncology (K-TRACK, K-4CARE). By combining multi-omic science, data intelligence and a scalable technology platform, Gene Solutions brings world-class genomics closer to clinicians and patients, expanding access to clinically meaningful innovation around the world.

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