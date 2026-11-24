As healthcare providers navigate growing imaging volumes and workforce efficiencies, Fujifilm continues to advance its enterprise imaging portfolio to integrate AI into everyday clinical workflows

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will showcase the latest AI-driven innovations in its industry leading Synapse enterprise imaging portfolio at the 2026 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Conference & Annual Meeting held November 29 – December 3, in Chicago, Illinois. The enhanced offerings in booth #4100 include a solution that helps simplify access to third-party AI applications, a Fujifilm technology to help users visualize and assess pulmonary nodules, the company’s AI-driven solution that streamlines echocardiography workflows, and AI led workflow tools including generative reporting solutions and an intelligent worklist.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how healthcare organizations manage and interpret medical imaging data as well as improve clinical workflow efficiencies, but successful adoption requires solutions that are accessible, integrated and aligned with clinical needs,” said Bill Lacy, Senior Vice President, Medical Informatics Global Business, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “At Fujifilm, we’re focused on making AI more practical for healthcare providers by delivering technologies that simplify adoption, reduce workflow complexity, and empower clinicians with intelligent tools that support efficient, well-informed decision making.”

Simplifying AI Adoption with Synapse AI Marketplace

Fujifilm will highlight Synapse AI Marketplace, including an AI Platform powered by CARPL, which is designed to simplify how healthcare organizations discover, evaluate and adopt AI applications within their imaging environments. The marketplace provides access to an expansive ecosystem of more than 300 AI applications from more than 100 third-party AI partner vendors, as well as Fujifilm developed algorithms, that enable healthcare providers to explore a broad range of solutions aligned with their clinical and operational priorities.

Using Synapse AI Platform, healthcare organizations can test, compare, and validate multiple AI applications on their own data, helping simplify the evaluation process and support more informed decisions about AI investments. By providing a centralized platform for streamlined AI application discovery, evaluation, and deployment, Synapse AI Platform aims to reduce barriers to AI adoption and help healthcare providers unlock greater value from emerging technologies.

Streamlining Lung Imaging Workflows with Fujifilm’s Lung Nodule AI

Fujifilm will also showcase Lung Nodule AI, an inherent solution to Synapse PACS and the Synapse AI Orchestrator, which is designed to assist radiologists in the detection and assessment of pulmonary nodules on low-dose chest CT examinations, providing more efficient and informed image interpretation. In a clinical performance study involving 15 U.S. board-certified radiologists and CT examinations from 300 patients, radiologists using Synapse Lung Nodule AI demonstrated statistically significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy compared with unaided interpretation.1

Enhancing Echocardiography Workflows with AI Echo Toolbar

Designed to streamline echocardiography workflows, Synapse’s new AI Echo Toolbar solution leverages AI-powered image labeling capabilities to help clinicians more efficiently organize and review echocardiography images. By automating aspects of image labeling, the technology aims to reduce manual tasks, simplify image navigation, and accelerate the review process while including prior procedures, allowing clinicians to focus more time on image interpretation and patient care.

Improving AI-Driven Workflow Efficiencies

In addition to the new AI-powered imaging solutions, Fujifilm will demonstrate its intelligent worklist offerings with auto-assignment, workload balancing, and AI-powered reporting solutions from companies such as Radpair and Rad AI, among others. These tools are tightly integrated into the reading workflows and allow users’ natural speech to quickly generate accurate custom reports. Through these efforts, Fujifilm aims to help healthcare organizations streamline clinical workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance clinician efficiency across the enterprise.

RSNA attendees can visit Fujifilm at booth #4100 in the South Hall of McCormick Place to learn more about Synapse AI Marketplace, AI Echo Toolbar and Synapse Lung Nodule AI, along with the company’s broader enterprise imaging portfolio. To book a demonstration, click here.

1 FUJIFILM Corporation. Pivotal Study for Synapse Lung Nodule AI: MRMC and Standalone Analysis & Clinical Study Report. Protocol No. FUJI2025. Version 01. October 3, 2025. Data on file.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

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Marissa Confredo

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

914-343-4761

Marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com