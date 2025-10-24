SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Stack of coins with trading graph/iStock
Tome Biosciences Launches with $213M in Funding, Targets ‘New Era’ of Genomic Medicines
Backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Fujifilm, as well as technology licensed from MIT, Tome is looking to create curative cell and integrative gene therapies.
December 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Business
Fujifilm Launches $60 Million VC Fund for Early-Stage Biotech
The fund will be used to target partnerships with promising early-stage biotechnology to enhance Fujifilm’s life sciences portfolio.
February 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Business
Fujifilm Set to Build Massive $2 Billion CDMO in North Carolina
The investment made to build this end-to-end cell culture biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization facility clocked in at approximately $2 billion.
March 19, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 20
Companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
March 19, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
FujiFilm Influenza Drug Shows Efficacy in Treating Coronavirus, Chinese Researchers Say
FujiFilm itself has not commented on the reports from China, The Guardian noted.
March 19, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biopharma Industry News for March 19: Update on the Novel Coronavirus
A summary of daily Biopharma industry news. Please check out stories that are trending on March 19, 2020.
March 19, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Job Trends
FUJIFILM Expands Texas Holdings with New Gene Therapy Center
FUJIFILM Corporation will invest 13 billion yen (about $120 million) to expand the company’s gene therapy business and establish a new Gene Therapy Innovation Center adjacent to its current facility in College Station, Texas and add about 100 jobs.
November 15, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Fujifilm announces expansion of its biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business capital investment totaling approximately 13 billion yen committed to expand gene therapy capabilities
Establishing a New Gene Therapy Drug Process Development Building and Expanding Product Facilities in Texas, USA
November 14, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Fujifilm Completes Acquisition of Biogen’s Manufacturing Site in Denmark-August 1, 2019
FUJIFILM Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Biogen Manufacturing ApS, a large-scale biologics manufacturing site located in Hillerød near Copenhagen, Denmark from Biogen.
August 1, 2019
 · 
4 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Multi-Center NIH Research Trial Evaluating GALAD, a Novel Blood-Based Algorithm, in the Early Detection of Liver Cancer
June 18, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Fujifilm Rebrands Life Sciences Companies to Strengthen Position as Strategic Partners for Life, Offering End-to-End Solutions
June 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Fujifilm Validates Cancer Cell-Targeting Potential of Peptide Oligonucleotide Conjugates with Novel Cyclic Peptides
May 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Fujifilm’s EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy Scope Wins 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award
May 9, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Fujifilm Demonstrates State-of-the-Art Endoscopic Imaging Technology at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) 2025 Conference
April 30, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Adds Key Products to Its Life Sciences Portfolio from FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A.
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Mawi DNA Technologies Announces Partnership with FUJIFILM
October 4, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Cynata Enters into a New Strategic Partnership with Fujifilm
September 30, 2021
 · 
7 min read
Business
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial Program Evaluating Avigan®/Reeqonus™ for COVID-19 Patients
September 20, 2021
 · 
9 min read
Fujifilm Introduces its AI-powered Product for Chest X-ray in Japan, in Collaboration with Lunit
August 12, 2021
 · 
3 min read
