Backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Fujifilm, as well as technology licensed from MIT, Tome is looking to create curative cell and integrative gene therapies.
The fund will be used to target partnerships with promising early-stage biotechnology to enhance Fujifilm’s life sciences portfolio.
The investment made to build this end-to-end cell culture biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization facility clocked in at approximately $2 billion.
FujiFilm itself has not commented on the reports from China, The Guardian noted.
FUJIFILM Corporation will invest 13 billion yen (about $120 million) to expand the company’s gene therapy business and establish a new Gene Therapy Innovation Center adjacent to its current facility in College Station, Texas and add about 100 jobs.
Fujifilm announces expansion of its biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business capital investment totaling approximately 13 billion yen committed to expand gene therapy capabilities
Establishing a New Gene Therapy Drug Process Development Building and Expanding Product Facilities in Texas, USA
FUJIFILM Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Biogen Manufacturing ApS, a large-scale biologics manufacturing site located in Hillerød near Copenhagen, Denmark from Biogen.
