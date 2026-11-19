FLD-103 was generally well tolerated across all dose cohorts; no maximum tolerated dose was reached.

Preliminary Phase 1 data suggest signs of clinical activity in exploratory assessments, with a reduction of more than 30% in tumor tissue compared with baseline observed in 28 of 32 treated lesions (88%). Of these, 20 showed a reduction of more than 50%, including 6 lesions with a complete histological response.

Feldan plans to advance FLD-103 into a Phase 2 study to further evaluate its potential as a non-surgical treatment option for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common type of skin cancer.

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Feldan Therapeutics ("Feldan"), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in the intracellular delivery of therapeutics, today announced results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of FLD-103, an investigational intralesional therapy being evaluated for nodular basal cell carcinoma (nBCC). Feldan reports that FLD-103 was generally well tolerated, with exploratory assessment findings providing preliminary signs of clinical activity. The company plans to advance the program into Phase 2 to further evaluate its potential as a non-surgical treatment option for basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer.

The open-label study enrolled 32 participants across nine single- and multiple-ascending-dose (SAD/MAD) cohorts at eight clinical sites in the United States and Australia.

Safety and tolerability (primary objective)



The primary objective of this Phase 1 study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of FLD-103. Preliminary data indicate that FLD-103 was generally well tolerated across all dose cohorts. The large majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity, were temporary, and resolved completely. The safety profile was consistent across SAD and MAD cohorts. There were no deaths and no discontinuations due to adverse events. The independent Safety Review Committee (SRC) supported continued dose escalation at each cohort review.

Preliminary signs of activity (exploratory objective)



Exploratory objectives of the study included a preliminary assessment of changes from baseline in treated lesions at excision, approximately four weeks after treatment. In this exploratory analysis, a reduction of more than 30% in tumor tissue compared with baseline was observed in 28 of 32 treated lesions (88%). Of these, 20 demonstrated tumor regression of more than 50%, including 6 lesions (19% of all treated lesions) with a complete histological response, defined as no detectable residual BCC tumor cells in the examined tissue.

These findings are preliminary, based on a small number of participants, from a study not designed or powered to assess efficacy, and subject to change following database lock and final analysis.

Next steps



Following database lock and completion of the data analyses, Feldan expects to report final results from FLD-103 Phase 1 in early 2027. The company intends to present full results at a scientific meeting and to submit them for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. Feldan plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek feedback on the design of a proposed randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 study of FLD-103.

"Basal cell carcinoma is the most common skin cancer I treat. Many of these patients seek non-surgical alternatives," said Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD, double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Oak Dermatology. "While surgery remains the standard of care for most patients, there is a meaningful opportunity to expand the non-surgical treatment landscape. An intralesional approach such as FLD-103 has the potential to treat the tumor while preserving function and providing a good cosmetic outcome. Preliminary findings from the FLD-103 Phase 1 study are noteworthy and reinforce the potential of this approach. I look forward to seeing how the program evolves and its ability to contribute to the treatment landscape for basal cell carcinoma."

John Strasswimmer, MD, PhD, Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches and Affiliate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the FAU College of Medicine, added: "Basal cell carcinoma is the most common skin cancer, and surgery remains the mainstay of treatment for its most common subtype, nodular BCC. There is an important need to investigate additional non-surgical options for selected patients. The early Phase 1 observations with FLD-103, including its tolerability profile and histological changes seen in treated lesions, are encouraging and support further evaluation. A carefully designed Phase 2 study of Feldan's investigational FLD-103 could help determine whether a series of injections directly into the tumor might offer a non-surgical treatment option. Establishing safety, tumor clearance and durability of response will be essential."

"Completing dosing in this Phase 1 study marks an important milestone for FLD-103, Feldan, and our proprietary Shuttle platform," said François-Thomas Michaud, CEO and co-founder of Feldan Therapeutics. "Millions of patients face surgery and facial scarring each year due to basal cell carcinoma, and we remain focused on evaluating FLD-103's potential to offer a new treatment approach. In addition to achieving our primary safety and tolerability objectives, it is encouraging to see preliminary signs of clinical activity in the exploratory assessments, providing further rationale to advance FLD-103's clinical development. The data generated will help inform the next stage of development and advance our plans toward a Phase 2 study. We are grateful to the patients, investigators, and teams who contributed to this study."

About Basal Cell Carcinoma and FLD-103



Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common type of skin cancer, leads to 4.3 million diagnoses each year in North America. It is characterized by the development of tumors, primarily in sun-exposed areas of the skin such as the face, neck, and scalp. While the standard treatment for BCC is surgical removal or excision, non-surgical treatments are also available; however, they are not suitable for all types of BCC, often show limited efficacy, and some have been associated with adverse events. FLD-103 is an intralesional investigational treatment intended to selectively target nodular BCC cells by inhibiting the intracellular master regulator involved in the disease's pathophysiology. With the aim of preserving surrounding healthy tissue and supporting cosmetically favorable outcomes, FLD-103 has the potential to become a non-surgical treatment, offering a new option for patients suffering from BCC.

About Feldan



Feldan is a clinical-stage biotech company that specializes in the development of treatments based on the intracellular delivery of therapeutics. Feldan has developed the Feldan Shuttle®, a proprietary peptide-based technology that enables safe, rapid, and efficient delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) to cells. This technology unlocks the potential for a new generation of therapeutics by giving access to intracellular targets that are otherwise beyond reach.

Feldan is developing new treatments with the goal of expanding therapeutic options for patients with unmet medical needs. The company has completed dosing in its Phase 1 clinical trial of FLD-103, an investigational non-surgical therapy being evaluated for basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Feldan is also advancing FLD-201, an inhaled investigational therapy for mucus-driven respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and chronic bronchitis, currently in preclinical development. These programs leverage Feldan's Shuttle technology, which is being further developed for applications in a broader range of diseases. For more information: www.feldan.com

Forward-looking statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Feldan's plans and expectations for the development of FLD-103, including anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones and the potential of its proprietary Shuttle platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Feldan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. FLD-103 is an investigational product and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority.

SOURCE Feldan Therapeutics