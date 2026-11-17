WILSERDLY is the first and only next-generation all-oral SERD combination to significantly outperform standard endocrine combination in a post-CDK4/6 inhibitor setting in a head-to-head Phase III trial (evERA)

In ESR1-mutated patients WILSERDLY plus everolimus significantly delayed disease progression or death by 62% compared to standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus

ESR1 mutations are considered the primary cause of hormone therapy resistance affecting up to 40% of patients, as detected by an FDA approved test

The FDA is also reviewing WILSERDLY in the adjuvant setting with a decision expected by November 30. If approved, WILSERDLY will be the first SERD approved for both adjuvant and advanced ER-positive breast cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant) in combination with everolimus for the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, whose disease has recurred during or after completion of endocrine-based adjuvant therapy, or has progressed on at least one endocrine-based regimen in the metastatic setting.

The approval of WILSERDLY addresses an important unmet need for patients developing resistance. Up to 40% of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive metastatic breast cancer develop ESR1 mutations that drive resistance and disease progression. WILSERDLY plus everolimus addresses this by targeting two different signaling pathways while helping to minimize the impact of treatment on people’s lives as an oral regimen without the need for injections.

"For patients with ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer, the development of resistance to endocrine therapy remains a substantial challenge — often requiring more intensive treatment,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “By pairing potent estrogen receptor degradation with everolimus, WILSERDLY offers a targeted, all-oral regimen that significantly delays disease progression and allows advanced breast cancer patients to take their treatment from home.”

The FDA approval is supported by positive primary endpoint data from the Phase III evERA Breast Cancer study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. In adult patients with ESR1-mutated, ER-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer progressing after prior cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor therapy, the all-oral combination of WILSERDLY plus everolimus significantly prolonged progression-free survival, achieving a 62% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus (stratified hazard ratio=0.38; 95% confidence interval: 0.27–0.54; p<0.0001).

“Patients with advanced breast cancer progressing on endocrine therapies often face difficult choices and deteriorating quality of life as options narrow,” said Dr. Erica L. Mayer, director of breast cancer clinical research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The evERA trial demonstrates that the oral giredestrant combination regimen directly targets the primary genomic drivers of resistance, offering patients prolonged disease control through a fully oral therapeutic option.”

“For more than three decades, Genentech has transformed care across oncology, and this first approval for WILSERDLY marks a pivotal leap forward in addressing aggressive, treatment-resistant breast cancer,” said Teresa Graham, chief executive officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals. “We remain focused on maximizing the clinical impact of WILSERDLY across the continuum of care, including early-stage disease.”

Genentech has also submitted a New Drug Application for WILSERDLY as an adjuvant treatment for adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, stage I, II, and III breast cancer at intermediate to high risk of recurrence based on the Phase III lidERA Breast Cancer study, which was accepted under Priority Review. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of November 30, 2026. If approved, this would represent the first new adjuvant endocrine therapy in over 20 years, with potential to establish a new standard of care in this setting.

Genentech’s broad and robust WILSERDLY clinical development program spans distinct treatment settings and lines of therapy, reflecting our commitment to deliver innovative medicines to as many people with HR-positive breast cancer as possible. Additional regulatory filings and development activities are underway in markets outside the U.S.

U.S. Availability and Access

WILSERDLY is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Through Genentech Access Solutions, patients and healthcare providers can receive support navigating insurance coverage, understanding reimbursement options and identifying potential financial assistance. Eligible patients with commercial insurance may pay as little as $0 for WILSERDLY through Genentech’s co-pay assistance program. For patients experiencing documented insurance-related delays, the WILSERDLY Bridge Program may offer temporary, free Genentech-supplied medication to help eligible patients start treatment while coverage is being resolved. For more information, please call (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or go to https://www.Genentech-Access.com.

For more information on WILSERDLY, visit https://www.WILSERDLY.com or call 1-844-WILSERDLY / 1-844-945-7373.

About the evERA Breast Cancer study

evERA Breast Cancer [NCT05306340] is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant) in combination with everolimus versus standard endocrine therapy in combination with everolimus in people with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have had previous treatment with cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy, either in the adjuvant or locally advanced/metastatic setting.

The co-primary endpoints are investigator-assessed progression-free survival in the intention-to-treat and ESR1-mutated populations, defined as the time from randomization to the time when the disease progresses or a patient dies from any cause. Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive metastatic breast cancer who received first-line endocrine therapy have ESR1 mutations. Key secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, clinical benefit rate and safety.

About WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant)

WILSERDLY is a next-generation, potent, oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and full antagonist designed to achieve deep and sustained inhibition of estrogen receptor (ER) signaling. WILSERDLY is designed to block estrogen from binding to the ER, triggering the breakdown of the ER protein (known as degradation) and stopping or slowing down the growth of cancer cells.

Key mechanisms of resistance to a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy include activation of the PAM (PI3K/AKT/mTOR) signaling pathway while maintaining dependency on ER. WILSERDLY's antiproliferative activity is synergistically enhanced when combined with an mTOR inhibitor, addressing a key resistance mechanism.

Pre-clinical data have demonstrated improved clinical potency versus other oral SERDs, potentially enabling treatment at one of the lowest doses among oral SERDs.

WILSERDLY has an extensive clinical development program including six company-sponsored Phase III clinical trials across multiple treatment settings and lines of therapy:

Study Intervention Patient population Positive primary study readouts completed lidERA Breast Cancer; NCT04961996 WILSERDLY versus standard endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment ER-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early-stage breast cancer evERA Breast Cancer; NCT05306340 WILSERDLY plus everolimus versus standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer Primary study readouts pending pionERA Breast Cancer; NCT06065748 WILSERDLY plus investigator’s choice of a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor versus fulvestrant plus an investigator’s choice CDK4/6 inhibitor ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer resistant to adjuvant endocrine therapy heredERA Breast Cancer; NCT05296798 WILSERDLY plus dual HER2 blockade versus dual HER2 blockade plus optional standard endocrine therapy at investigator’s discretion ER-positive, HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer novERA Breast Cancer; NCT07541079 WILSERDLY, evaluating adherence, tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes Patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer who are intolerant to adjuvant aromatase inhibitor treatment kalitERA; NCT07827573 WILSERDLY, evaluating treatment adherence, tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes ER-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer

About hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer

Globally, the burden of breast cancer continues to grow, with 2.3 million women diagnosed and 670,000 dying from the disease every year. Breast cancer remains the number one cause of cancer-related deaths amongst women, and the second most common cancer type.

HR-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases and more than 90% are diagnosed in the early-stage. A defining feature of HR-positive breast cancer is that its tumor cells have receptors that attach to hormones like estrogen, which can contribute to tumor growth.

Despite treatment advances, HR-positive breast cancer remains particularly challenging to treat due to its biological complexity. Patients often face the risk of disease progression, treatment side effects and resistance to endocrine therapy. There is an urgent need for more effective treatments that can delay clinical progression and reduce the burden of treatment on people’s lives.

What is WILSERDLY?

WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant) is a prescription medicine used, in combination with the medicine everolimus, to treat adults with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), breast cancer that has a certain estrogen receptor (ESR1) gene mutation and has spread to nearby tissue or lymph nodes (locally advanced) or to other parts of the body (metastatic) whose cancer:

has come back during or after finishing hormone (endocrine) treatment given after surgery (adjuvant therapy)

OR

has worsened after at least one type of endocrine treatment for metastatic cancer.

Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that WILSERDLY is right for you.

It is not known if WILSERDLY is safe and effective in children.

Important: WILSERDLY is used with everolimus. You should also read the Patient Information that comes with everolimus.

What are the possible side effects of WILSERDLY?

WILSERDLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Slow heart rate (bradycardia). WILSERDLY can cause your heart rate to slow down. Your healthcare provider will monitor your heart rate more frequently if you have a history of slow heart rate or take certain heart medicines. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any signs and symptoms of a slow heart rate, including: dizziness lightheadedness fainting shortness of breath chest pain tiredness

WILSERDLY can cause your heart rate to slow down. Your healthcare provider will monitor your heart rate more frequently if you have a history of slow heart rate or take certain heart medicines. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any signs and symptoms of a slow heart rate, including:

The most common side effects and abnormal blood test results of WILSERDLY in combination with everolimus include:

decreased red blood cell counts

decreased white blood cell counts

increased liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase [AST] and alanine aminotransaminase [ALT])

mouth sores (stomatitis)

decreased platelet counts

decreased calcium blood levels

decreased potassium blood levels

rash

increased creatinine blood levels (kidney function test)

tiredness

decreased sodium blood levels

diarrhea

muscle and joint pain

lung or breathing problems

nausea

WILSERDLY may affect fertility in males and in females who are able to become pregnant. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

These are not all the possible side effects of WILSERDLY.

Before taking WILSERDLY, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a slow heart rate (bradycardia)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. WILSERDLY can harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with WILSERDLY. Use effective non-hormonal birth control (contraception) during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that may be right for you. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant during treatment with WILSERDLY or think you may be pregnant.

Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant: Use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if WILSERDLY passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time.

breastfeed during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time. have an intolerance to some sugars found in milk and milk products. WILSERDLY capsules contain lactose monohydrate.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription medicines, and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking WILSERDLY with certain other medicines may affect how WILSERDLY works and may cause side effects. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What should I avoid while taking WILSERDLY?

Avoid eating grapefruit and drinking grapefruit juice during treatment with WILSERDLY. Grapefruit may increase the amount of WILSERDLY in your blood.

Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of WILSERDLY.

You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information as well as the WILSERDLY full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Genentech Access Solutions

Access Solutions is part of Genentech’s commitment to helping people access the Genentech medicines they are prescribed, regardless of their ability to pay. The team of in-house specialists at Access Solutions is dedicated to helping people navigate the access and reimbursement process and to providing assistance to eligible patients in the United States who are uninsured or cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for their medicine. To date, Genentech has helped more than 4 million people through our patient assistance programs. Please contact Access Solutions (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com for more information.

About Genentech in Breast Cancer

Genentech has revolutionized the breast cancer landscape for more than 30 years. From pioneering backbone therapies for HER2+ care to developing new approaches to target resistance in HR+ disease, our goal is to deliver transformational therapies from early- to late-stage disease to help as many people living with breast cancer as possible. By collaborating across the oncology ecosystem, delivering groundbreaking science and applying advanced technologies, we are committed to achieving the best outcomes and building a future where people with cancer can thrive, in spite of their diagnosis.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Media Contact:

Jared Preston

(650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact:

Julie Burns

(860) 881-6594

Investor Contacts:

Loren Kalm

(650) 225-3217

Bruno Eschli

+41 61 68-75284