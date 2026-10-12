Fate Therapeutics Appoints Jamie Harrell as Senior Vice President, Market Development & Commercial Operations to Lead the Commercialization of CAR T-cell Therapies

Commercial leader brings lupus nephritis and first-in-class launch experience as FT819 advances in the RECLAIM-LN Phase 2 trial

Proven record in advancing breakthrough autoimmune therapies and establishing novel lupus treatments in community settings

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a transformative and broadly accessible pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Jamie Harrell to its executive leadership team, effective October 12, 2026.

Mr. Harrell brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience and a proven record of launching first-in-class therapies and building high-performing commercial organizations, most recently in autoimmune disease. In his role at Fate, Mr. Harrell will lead the commercial and market development strategy across the Company's autoimmunity and oncology programs as Fate advances from clinical development toward commercialization. This includes FT819, currently being evaluated in a number of autoimmune diseases, including in RECLAIM-LN, a Phase 2 potentially registrational trial in refractory lupus nephritis, as well as FT839, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 basket trial across multiple autoimmune indications, including rheumatoid arthritis. In this newly created role, Mr. Harrell will also shape the Company's physician engagement strategy, to leverage the unique capacity of FT819 and other off-the-shelf CAR T-cell programs to be administered in an outpatient setting to extend CAR T-cell access to the community hospitals and physician practices where most patients with autoimmune disease receive care.

“Jamie is an accomplished commercial leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to Fate Therapeutics," said Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “His in-depth knowledge of the autoimmune landscape and years of direct interaction with rheumatologists, combined with his work on launching multiple indications for Remicade, building the in-office infusion model, and his recent work accelerating voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis, will be invaluable as we drive to shape a new treatment paradigm for autoimmune disease.”

“I am honored to join Fate Therapeutics and lead the path for commercialization at such a pivotal moment for the company. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of launching first‑in‑class therapies that reshape standards of care, and I am deeply committed to improving the lives of people suffering from complex rheumatologic conditions and cancers. CAR T-cell therapy represents a true revolution for autoimmune medicine, and Fate’s programs stand at the forefront of that transformation, uniquely providing outpatient administration and broad access to patients in need. In fact, the potential for in‑office infusion within community rheumatology practices is extraordinary, expanding access, usability, and equity for those who need it most. I’m thrilled to help bring this potentially transformative therapy and approach forward and to work alongside the Fate team to deliver a new era of care for patients.”

Mr. Harrell most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Operations at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, where he accelerated the growth of the first oral therapy for lupus nephritis. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Avalo Therapeutics, overseeing the commercialization strategy for six rare disease assets, and Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Pharmaceuticals at Covidien, where he led a 350‑person commercial organization.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Harrell held senior commercial and leadership roles in executive management, marketing, and sales at MedImmune, Centocor, Inc., and Rhone‑Poulenc Rorer. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to the commercialization and market success of more than 25 products, including three blockbuster therapies - Lovenox®, Remicade®, and Synagis® - each achieving over $1 billion in annual U.S. sales. Mr. Harrell holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a double major in Marketing and Economics, from Samford University.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the advancement and the therapeutic and commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates, the Company’s ability to demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials the requisite safety and efficacy of its product candidates, and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals necessary for marketing any of its product candidates. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects, and risks relating to regulatory interactions and the outcome of such interactions. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Ryan Douglas

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@fatetherapeutics.com