Evommune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 9, 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evommune, Inc. (NYSE: EVMN) (the “Company” or “Evommune”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced presentations by management at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026 in New York: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT)

Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT) 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, FL: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:25 a.m. ET.

All webcasted presentations will be available on the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.evommune.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company’s mission is to improve patients’ daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that result from the limitations of existing therapies. For more information, please visit www.evommune.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media and Investors:

Megan Humphreys

megan.humphreys@evommune.com