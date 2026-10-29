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News   Job Trends

8 companies hiring in New York

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Hudson Yards skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan, New York

iStock, dibrova

Looking for a biopharma job in New York? Jobs on BioSpace have soared year over year and month over month.

It may be getting easier for biopharma professionals to land positions in New York, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for that section of the Pharm Country Hotbed soared 109% from Oct. 1, 2025, to Oct. 26, 2026. They also jumped month over month from August to September (+32%) and September to October (+19% through Oct. 26).

If you’re interested in working at a biopharma in New York, check out the open roles at these eight companies.

  1. Regeneron has around 300 positions available. Jobs include senior principal scientist, bispecifics and antibody engineering in Tarrytown; senior device development engineer-product design in East Greenbush; and quality control analyst in Rensselaer.
  2. Amgen has about 20 openings. Roles include senior medical science liaison, inflammation-CT/NY in Manhattan; senior oncology specialist-Sapphire Lower Manhattan in New York City; and regional patient access lead-North East in New York City.
  3. Syngene has several positions available in Baltimore. Jobs include senior process engineer; manager-facilities; and director-engineering and maintenance.
  4. Sanofi has multiple openings in Pearl River. Roles include manager, GMP facility, asset readiness and HSE; deputy director manufacturing operations; and production technician.
  5. Daiichi Sankyo is hiring an oncology territory manager, breast-Albany in Albany and an oncology territory manager, breast-Long Island/Queens/Brooklyn in New York City.
  6. Lundbeck has openings for a multispecialty account manager-Rochester, NY, in Rochester and a psychiatry account manager-Schenectady-NY in Schenectady.
  7. AbbVie is hiring an MSL field medical director, oncology-Northeast in New York City.
  8. Novo has an opening for a medical liaison, rare endocrine-Northeast in New York City.

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Now hiring New York
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amgen Syngene International Ltd Sanofi Daiichi Sankyo Lundbeck AbbVie Novo
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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