Evommune, Inc.

Evommune Team / Courtesy Evommune
Drug Development
Evommune’s Human Tissue-based Approach Enables Discovery and Development of Safer, Innovative Chronic Inflammation Therapies
Evommune’s novel human tissue-based assay system is proving to be a key differentiator as the company develops therapies to control chronic inflammation in autoimmune diseases.
October 7, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Press Releases
Evommune Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial Results for its MRGPRX2 Antagonist (EVO756)
July 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Evommune Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration with Maruho to Develop and Commercialize MRGPRX2 antagonist EVO756 in Greater China and key Asian countries
March 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Evommune Announces Initiation of a Phase 1 Trial of its MRGPRX2 Antagonist for the Treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
January 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Evommune and Accutar Biotechnology Announce AI Drug Discovery Collaboration
November 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Evommune Announces Strategic Collaboration with Maruho to Develop and Commercialize MRGPRX2 antagonist EVO756 in Japan
September 27, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Evommune Adds Additional Investment In Series B Financing And Bolsters Leadership Team
June 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Evommune Closes $50 Million Series B Financing to Advance Broad Pipeline of Therapies to Treat Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
April 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Evommune Announces Appointment of Dr. Jeegar Patel as Chief Scientific Officer
October 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Evommune Initiates Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial to Evaluate EVO101 in Atopic Dermatitis
September 28, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Business
Evommune Announces Appointment of Greg Moss as Chief Corporate Strategy and Legal Officer
June 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
