Evommune, Inc.
NEWS
Evommune’s Human Tissue-based Approach Enables Discovery and Development of Safer, Innovative Chronic Inflammation Therapies
Evommune’s novel human tissue-based assay system is proving to be a key differentiator as the company develops therapies to control chronic inflammation in autoimmune diseases.
Movers & Shakers: New C-Suites for Assembly Biosciences, Urica Therapeutics, BlueSphere Bio and More
Life sciences and biopharma companies added new CEOs, CMOs and CSOs to guide their companies into the future and oversee developmental programs.
Entering the second half of 2022, biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams with new additions to the c-suite.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
Los Altos, Calif.-based Evommune closed on a Series A financing round worth $83 million. The financing round included Andera Partners, LSP, Pivotal bioVenture Partners.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS