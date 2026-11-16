EktaH Advances First-in-Class Obesity Treatment NKS-3 into Phase II Clinical Development

Dijon, France, November 16, 2026 — EktaH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class oral therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it has advanced its lead compound NKS-3 into Phase II clinical development for the treatment of obesity. The first patient has been recruited for the exploratory Phase IIa SERENITY-1 study (NCT07882654) in Tunisia.

In parallel, EktaH has secured EUR 2.4 million in non-dilutive funding from Bpifrance to support further clinical development, including a larger Phase II study planned in France. Exploratory Phase IIa SERENITY-1 Study Underway in Tunisia SERENITY-1 is a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled exploratory Phase IIa study evaluating NKS-3 in adults with obesity. The study is being conducted at the Institut National de Nutrition de Tunis and plans to enroll approximately 31 participants, randomized 2:1 to NKS-3 or matching placebo. The first patient has been enrolled. Participants will self-administer study treatment for 90 days. The primary endpoint is percent change in body weight from baseline to Day 90. Secondary and exploratory assessments include changes in oro-sensory sensitivity to linoleic acid, safety and tolerability, and the composition of weight loss, including changes in fat mass and skeletal muscle mass. The NKS-3 regimen is 7.5 mg twice daily, corresponding to a total daily dose of 15 mg. Topline study results are expected in Q1 2027. Bpifrance Funding Supports Next Clinical Development Steps The Bpifrance program supports key development milestones for NKS-3, including a 90-day toxicology study, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities, and Phase II clinical development. The funding will be disbursed in phases, subject to predefined annual stage gates and achievement of development and regulatory milestones. The non-dilutive funding package comprises equal parts grant funding and reimbursable advances. The expanded Phase II clinical program will evaluate a new formulation of NKS-3 in two key settings: as monotherapy for weight loss and as maintenance treatment following GLP-1 discontinuation. The planned multicenter, randomized, dose-finding trials will evaluate several dosing regimens to assess NKS-3’s potential to reduce body weight and fat mass while preserving lean mass. The program will also investigate its potential to maintain weight loss after GLP-1 treatment ends, supported by preliminary preclinical findings. These potential benefits remain to be established in clinical trials. Within the broader program, a planned study is expected to enroll approximately 100 adults with obesity, comparing two NKS-3 dosing regimens with placebo in a double-blind, randomized trial. Treatment will last 12 weeks, followed by a 12-week off-treatment follow-up. Final study designs remain subject to applicable regulatory and ethics approvals. EktaH aims to submit the Clinical Trial Application in early 2027 and to enroll the first patient in the second half of 2027. “Advancing NKS-3 into Phase II clinical development marks an important milestone for EktaH,” said Xavier Boidevezi, CEO and Co-founder of EktaH. “With the SERENITY-1 study now recruiting patients in Tunisia and Bpifrance funding supporting preparations for a larger Phase II study in France, we are progressing a clinical development program designed to further evaluate the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of our differentiated approach to obesity treatment.” Final Results of Phase I Study Expected in Q1 2027 The Company is finalizing its Phase I study and expects to lock the database by the end of November 2026, with final results and the Clinical Study Report expected in Q1 2027. The randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center study enrolled 120 adults with obesity across single- and multiple-ascending-dose cohorts to evaluate NKS-3 and NKS-5, two modified linoleic acids, including their effects on weight and oral fat sensitivity. Preliminary data from 22 participants treated with NKS-3 for 30 days show no serious adverse events considered related to NKS-3 reported to date. The complete analysis will provide a comprehensive assessment of safety and preliminary efficacy and inform the planned Phase II program. NKS-3: Restoring Physiological Satiety Signaling, Potentially Reducing Post-Semaglutide Weight Rebound and Providing Potent Anti-Inflammatory Activity NKS-3 is an orally administered modified fatty acid molecule designed to reactivate the fat taste receptors CD36 and GPR120 in the tongue epithelium, which are downregulated in many individuals with obesity. The compound is designed to restore normal function to these receptors, triggering the body’s own natural release of satiety hormones including GLP-1, cholecystokinin (CCK), and peptide YY (PYY), and reducing food intake through the body’s endogenous signaling without the need for exogenous hormone administration. Earlier preclinical studies showed approximately 50% less weight rebound in diet-induced obese mice receiving NKS-3 after discontinuation of semaglutide compared with control animals, while preserving lean body mass. These data support the potential development of NKS-3 both as a standalone obesity treatment and as a maintenance approach following GLP-1 therapy. In addition, NKS-3 demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory activity in multiple experimental models, with significant reductions in key pro-inflammatory cytokines and modulation of central inflammatory signaling pathways. These findings support the potential of EktaH’s approach to address the broader inflammatory component of obesity and metabolic diseases and represent an additional pipeline opportunity. About EktaH EktaH is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class oral therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases. The Company’s proprietary platform targets fat taste receptors (CD36 and GPR120) — a novel mechanism that naturally stimulates the body’s endogenous release of satiety hormones including GLP-1, CCK, and PYY, without the need for exogenous hormone administration. EktaH holds worldwide exclusive licenses on its core fat taste receptor technology (patents through 2044), with confirmed freedom-to-operate in Europe and the United States. The Company’s pipeline includes two lead molecules (NKS-3 and NKS-5) for obesity, an anti-inflammatory program, and next-generation agonists in early development. EktaH is ISO 9001:2015 certified and is supported by an international Scientific Advisory Board. Founded in 2021, EktaH is headquartered in Dijon, France. Investor Contact Xavier Boidevezi, CEO and Co-founder xboidevezi@ektah.fr | +33 6 33 41 42 31 EktaH SAS | 6 boulevard Gabriel, 21000 Dijon, France Media Contact akampion Ines-Regina Buth / Francina Agosti info@akampion.com Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of NKS-3, plans for clinical development, and expected timelines. EktaH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.