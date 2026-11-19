First-in-human dosing of DTI-117, an investigational on-demand therapy being developed for neurogenic bowel dysfunction

NIH-funded, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating single intramuscular doses in healthy volunteers

Preliminary topline data expected in early 2027

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics ("Dignify", the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical development company focused on restoring bowel and bladder control for people with neurological conditions, today announced that the first participant was dosed on November 17 in its Phase 1 study of DTI-117, an investigational on-demand treatment being developed for people with neurogenic bowel dysfunction (NBD).

The study (NCT07882472) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of single ascending intramuscular doses of DTI-117 in healthy volunteers. It is designed to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics and is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study is expected to enroll up to 40 participants across up to five sequential dose cohorts. Within each cohort, participants are randomized to receive DTI-117 or placebo. Preliminary topline data from the initial cohorts are anticipated in early 2027.

People with NBD can have difficulty evacuating on their own, which can make bowel care time consuming and dependent on caregiver assistance. Existing approaches such as laxatives, enemas and manual evacuation can be unpredictable in timing, invasive or stigmatizing.

"For people with neurogenic bowel dysfunction, bowel care often takes significant time and effort and depends on a caregiver. DTI-117 is designed to return control of timing to the person who needs it," said Karl Thor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Dignify Therapeutics. "Dosing the first participant begins establishing, in people, the safety and exposure profile on which any future benefit for patients will depend."

"Dignify was founded on the belief that people with neurological conditions should be able to decide when they empty their bowel and bladder, rather than plan their lives around the condition," said Anthony DiTonno, Chief Executive Officer of Dignify Therapeutics. "With the first participant dosed, DTI-117 is now being evaluated in people, and we look forward to sharing preliminary topline data in early 2027."

About DTI-117



DTI-117 is a novel, short-acting peptide and neurokinin-2 receptor agonist being developed by Dignify Therapeutics as an on-demand treatment for neurogenic bowel dysfunction and other bladder and bowel voiding disorders. DTI-117 is designed to produce rapid, transient emptying with a short duration of action suited to patient-controlled voiding. With the IND clearance, DTI-117 is currently being evaluated in a NIH-funded randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 single-ascending-dose study evaluating DTI-117 in healthy participants.

About Dignify Therapeutics



Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and internationally recognized scientists, Dignify Therapeutics' mission is to provide practical and convenient treatments for bladder and bowel voiding dysfunction, especially in people with neurogenic conditions. The Company has been supported by founders, venture capital firms, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the One NC Small Business Program, and the NIH. Dignify has received 18 NIH awards and more than $20 million in NIH funding. Dignify Therapeutics is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. DTI-117 development is supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the NIH under Award Number U44NS129628. The content of this release is solely the responsibility of Dignify Therapeutics and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

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SOURCE Dignify Therapeutics