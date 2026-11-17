– Phase 1 trial to evaluate administration of COR-2003 alone and co-administration of COR-1004 and COR-2003 –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsera Health, Inc., a clinical-stage company leading the future of cardiovascular health through prediction and prevention, announced today that it has initiated a Phase 1 trial of COR-1004 and COR-2003 in Australia and New Zealand. The trial will evaluate COR-2003 alone as well as the co-administration of COR-1004 and COR-2003, marking the first clinical evaluation of this dual-targeting approach for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

COR-1004 is a novel investigational siRNA targeting PCSK9 to lower LDL cholesterol and has achieved initial clinical proof-of-concept in a separate ongoing Phase 1 trial. COR-2003 is a novel investigational siRNA targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) to lower blood pressure. Corsera is advancing the two components as a single preventive RNAi medicine designed to reduce cumulative exposure to both LDL cholesterol and blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease with a once-annual subcutaneous injection.

“With COR-2003 now in the clinic, we aim to address the two key drivers of cardiovascular disease – LDL cholesterol and blood pressure – together in a single, once-annual preventive RNAi medicine,” said Rena N. Denoncourt, Chief Operating Officer of Corsera Health. “We are highly encouraged by the data from the ongoing COR-1004 Phase 1 trial, which showed positive results across tolerability, safety, efficacy and durability that are consistent with a medicine intended for broad preventive use.”

The new Phase 1 study is a two-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in healthy adult volunteers. Part A will evaluate single-ascending doses of COR-2003 alone and Part B will evaluate co-administration of COR-1004 and COR-2003. Participants will be followed for 12 months. The primary objective in Part A is safety and tolerability of COR-2003 at day 90, with secondary objectives including pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic endpoints (AGT knockdown and blood pressure lowering). Part B will assess the same endpoints at day 90 and also measure PCSK9 knockdown and LDL cholesterol reduction.

Corsera expects initial proof-of-concept data from the COR-2003 cohorts in early 2027 and initial data from the COR-1004 and COR-2003 cohorts in mid-2027, positioning the company to initiate a Phase 2 trial of the dual-targeting preventive RNAi medicine by the end of 2027.

Corsera’s strategy is to eradicate cardiovascular disease through prediction and prevention with the overarching mission of extending healthspan. In addition to its preventative medicine program with COR-1004 and COR-2003, the company is also developing Klotho, an AI-powered tool to predict lifetime cardiovascular disease risk and quantify the potential benefit of lowering LDL cholesterol and blood pressure.

About Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) refers to a group of conditions caused by the buildup of atherosclerotic plaques in the walls of arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, reducing blood flow to organs and tissues. The plaques can rupture causing arterial clots which result in heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening arterial blockages.

About Preventive RNAi Medicines

Corsera Health is developing an innovative preventive RNAi medicine with a dual-targeting approach to address the two primary drivers of the disease: cumulative exposure to LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. By leveraging RNA interference to silence PCSK9 and AGT gene expression, the preventive RNAi medicine is intended to reduce the production of these proteins and change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease before years of cumulative exposure lead to irreversible damage. Intended for once-annual administration, the company’s preventive RNAi medicines aim to provide population-scale reach, ease of use, and pricing that enables broad access.

About Corsera Health

Corsera Health aims to lead the future of medicine by extending healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. Co-founded by industry pioneers in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular medicine, the company is combining decades of innovation in RNAi therapeutics with world-leading expertise in cardiovascular disease prediction, efficient manufacturing and evidence generation, and disruptive commercialization. Corsera Health is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit us at www.corserahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Meredith Kaya

meredith@corsera.com