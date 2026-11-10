Conexiant and Elsevier Announce Licensing Agreement for The Lancet: Research in Context

New specialty-focused initiative connects healthcare professionals with globally authoritative research, advance clinical understanding, and creates trusted engagement opportunities across 10 therapeutic areas

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiant and Elsevier announced a licensing agreement naming Conexiant as a commercial licensing partner for The Lancet: Research in Context, a digital initiative designed to extend the reach of context-rich in the Lancet journals and connect it with relevant healthcare professional and life sciences audiences. The program launched last week across 10 therapeutic areas

Conexiant and Elsevier expand access to The Lancet research across 10 therapeutic areas through a licensing agreement.

Research in Context is a core feature of primary research journals in the Lancet Group. It helps readers understand the evidence that existed before a study, the added value of the new findings, and the implications of the full body of evidence for clinical practice, policy, and future research.

The initiative features dedicated, therapeutic area-specific digital destinations and related e-newsletters and engagement programs built around Research in Context content. By organizing globally authoritative research around key disease states, the experiences help clinicians more quickly interpret important findings while maintaining a clear path back to the original Lancet articles. This approach was designed to deepen healthcare professional engagement, increase discoverability of source research, and support informed clinical decision-making.

The first phase includes non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, follicular lymphoma, multiple myeloma, gynecologic cancers, renal cell carcinoma, Alzheimer's disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. The platform provides a scalable framework for future expansion and support greater visibility for Lancet research among clinicians, researchers, authors, reviewers, and industry audiences worldwide.

The program includes a trusted, highly contextual environment for life sciences engagement around some of medicine's most actively researched therapeutic areas. Future opportunities may include support for calls for papers, peer reviewer recruitment, and other programs that strengthen connections across the global research community.

"This partnership represents another exciting step in our relationship with Elsevier and reflects exactly where we believe medical publishing is headed," said Charlie Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Conexiant. "By extending access to The Lancet: Research in Context content, we can help life sciences organizations engage in a more meaningful way around the clinical topics that matter most, while always driving healthcare professionals back to the original source content."

"Research in Context has long been an important part of how Lancet journals help readers understand new findings in light of existing evidence," said Laura Hassink, Managing Director of Elsevier Journals. "Through this new licensing relationship with Conexiant, we are creating an additional pathway for that context-rich content to reach relevant specialized audiences, deepen engagement with Lancet research, and maintain a clear connection back to the original published articles."

The agreement expands the existing relationship between Conexiant and Elsevier and builds on their previously announced work in society marketing and member engagement. Both organizations view the initiative as an opportunity to develop new models for contextual scientific communication, clinical innovation, audience engagement, and licensed dissemination built around trusted medical content.

About The Lancet: Research in Context

Research in Context is a core feature of primary research articles across the Lancet family. It is designed to help readers understand the evidence that existed before the study, the added value of the new findings, and the implications of the full body of evidence for practice, policy, and future research. The Lancet editors introduced the concept for clinical trials in 2005 and later expanded the requirement across Lancet journals in 2015.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a global healthcare media, education, and engagement network that connects trusted clinical knowledge with the healthcare professionals who put it into practice. Through long-standing relationships with more than 190 medical societies, health systems, publishers, and life sciences organizations, Conexiant combines global authority, specialty expertise, editorial depth, digital solutions, events, learning, publications, and commercial capabilities to deepen HCP engagement, advance clinical innovation, and support better clinical decisions. For more information, visit www.conexiant.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support that helps advance science and healthcare. Elsevier serves academic and corporate research communities, clinicians, educators, and future healthcare professionals worldwide and is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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SOURCE Conexiant