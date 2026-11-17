HOPE did not meet its primary endpoint in the overall population, which included participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Prespecified mild subgroup showed consistently favorable results across five clinical measures, including nominally statistically significant differences in measures of cognition and daily function

Investigational Spectris therapy was well tolerated, with no observed unanticipated adverse device effects

What Matters Most analysis demonstrated encouraging findings across outcomes identified by people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners as meaningful to everyday life

Results to be presented at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimers--Cognito today announced results from HOPE, its 12-month pivotal clinical study evaluating Spectris®, an investigational, non-invasive approach that delivers 40 Hz light and sound stimulation through daily sessions at home. Although the study did not meet its primary endpoint in the overall mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease population, results from a prespecified mild subgroup of participants consistently favored Spectris across five clinical measures, including nominally statistically significant differences in measures of cognition and daily function.

The randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study enrolled 673 participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. In the prespecified mild subgroup (n=395), Spectris was associated with 56% slowing of decline on the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study – Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL), a measure of daily function (nominal p=0.016), and 47% slowing of decline on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), a measure of cognition and function (nominal p=0.004), compared with sham at 12 months. Spectris was well tolerated, with no observed unanticipated adverse device effects.

Additional analyses using the What Matters Most framework, developed through research with people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners, showed 60% slowing of decline on a composite of domains identified as meaningful to everyday life (nominal p=0.04). These exploratory findings provide additional context for the potential clinical relevance of the results observed in the mild subgroup.

“HOPE was designed around a simple but important question: Can we help people living with Alzheimer’s disease preserve more of what matters most in their everyday lives?” said Christian Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Cognito. “Based on our feasibility data, we felt a responsibility to study Spectris in as broad a population as possible. We had hoped to see an effect across that overall population, and we did not. Importantly, what we saw in participants in the mild subgroup brings real hope to patients and families who urgently need alternative treatments. Our priority now is to work with the FDA toward authorization of Spectris AD™ and bring this potential new therapeutic approach to the people and families who need it.”

HOPE Clinical Findings: Consistent Signals in Mild Alzheimer’s Disease

HOPE evaluated Spectris in participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease with baseline Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores of 15-28 and Alzheimer’s disease biomarker confirmation. Participants were randomized within stratified mild (MMSE 21-28) and moderate (MMSE 15-20) subgroups.

In the overall study population, the primary endpoint was not met. In the primary analysis population (mITT-a, N=663), change from baseline in the integrated Alzheimer’s Disease MMSE and ADCS-ADL Rating Scale (iADMARS), an equally weighted composite of global cognition (MMSE) and daily function (ADCS-ADL), did not differ between Spectris and sham at month 12. Secondary endpoints in the overall study population likewise showed no statistically significant differences.

A prespecified analysis indicated that treatment effects differed between participants in the mild (MMSE 21-28) and moderate (MMSE 15-20) subgroups.

In the prespecified mild subgroup (MMSE 21-28; n=395), results consistently favored Spectris across all five clinical measures evaluated at month 12. These findings are aligned with a growing body of evidence across the field that people at earlier stages of Alzheimer’s disease may have the greatest opportunity to benefit from treatment.

Prespecified Mild Subgroup (mITT-a, n=395)

Clinical measure Slowing of decline vs. sham Nominal p-value ADCS-ADL: Daily function 56% 0.016 ADCS-iADL: Instrumental activities of daily living 53% 0.034 CDR-SB: Cognition and function 47% 0.004 iADMARS: Composite of cognition and daily function 42% 0.072 MMSE: Cognition 29% 0.369

ADCS-iADL, ADCS–instrumental Activities of Daily Living; nominal p-values are not adjusted for multiplicity.

The findings showed a consistent direction of effect across measures of cognition and daily function. Translated into time, these effects correspond to an estimated 5.3 months of delay in decline in daily function (ADCS-ADL) and 5.6 months in cognition and function (CDR-SB) over the 12-month study. In other words, at month 12, participants using Spectris had declined about as much as sham participants had by roughly six and a half months. Time-saved estimates are derived from the difference between the Spectris and sham decline curves and should be considered exploratory.

In a prespecified per-protocol analysis of mild participants meeting the study's treatment-use criteria, larger treatment effects were observed. The per-protocol analysis, prespecified in the statistical analysis plan, included participants who completed at least 6 months of treatment, were at least 70% compliant with device use (at least 50 minutes per day on at least 5 of every 7 days), and had no important protocol deviations that could bias the study results.

Prespecified Mild Subgroup Per-Protocol Analysis (PP, n=169)

Clinical measure Slowing of decline vs. sham Nominal p-value ADCS-ADL 82% 0.002 ADCS-iADL 82% 0.003 CDR-SB 64% 0.005 iADMARS 73% 0.017 MMSE 69% 0.123

These results suggest a potential relationship between sustained treatment use and observed clinical outcomes.

Because per-protocol analyses are based on participants meeting treatment-use criteria rather than the full randomized population, they may be affected by differences between participants who did and did not meet those criteria and should not be interpreted as establishing a causal relationship between adherence and treatment benefit.

“For people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families, what is most meaningful is the ability to keep doing everyday things, so it's notable that the strongest effects in the mild subgroup were on measures of daily function,” said Allan Levey, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Emory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University School of Medicine. “The consistency across clinical and functional measures is encouraging. The difference between earlier and more advanced disease, which is a well-known and almost expected difference that is seen with the approved disease-modifying treatments, also reinforces the importance of understanding when interventions may have the greatest opportunity to preserve cognition and function.”

Measuring Progress Through What Matters Most to People and Families

Beyond traditional clinical endpoints, Cognito evaluated the HOPE results using the What Matters Most framework, independently developed through the Alzheimer’s Disease Patient and Caregiver Engagement (AD PACE) initiative, led by UsAgainstAlzheimer’s. The framework identifies aspects of everyday life across six domains that people affected by Alzheimer’s disease consider especially meaningful, including general independence, thought processing, communication, daily activities, emotions, and social life and activities. In practical terms, these reflect real abilities such as following a conversation, making decisions, getting dressed, helping with a meal, and maintaining independence.

In the mild subgroup, exploratory analyses using the What Matters Most framework showed favorable results for Spectris compared with sham.

What Matters Most: Mild Subgroup (mITT, n=367)* 1

60% slowing of decline in the overall composite score compared with sham at month 12 (nominal p=0.04).

79% slowing of decline in thought processing (nominal p=0.01).

60% slowing of decline in daily activities (nominal p=0.005).

In the mild subgroup meeting predefined per-protocol treatment-use criteria (n=169), the estimated slowing of decline on the composite was 86% (nominal p=0.003).

Additional per-protocol findings included 2:

116% slowing of decline in social life and activities (nominal p=0.04).

110% slowing of decline in thought processing (nominal p<0.001).

102% slowing of decline in communication (nominal p=0.01).

71% slowing of decline in daily activities (nominal p=0.004).

Together, the findings provide additional information on the potential clinical relevance of Spectris by connecting standardized clinical measures with domains of everyday life identified as important by people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are critical in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Ali Rezai, M.D., Executive Chair of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. “Cognito’s Spectris is a non-invasive, home-based therapy with a favorable safety profile. This novel, nonpharmacological approach has the potential to expand the toolbox for neurologists treating patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Importantly, by evaluating outcomes through the What Matters Most framework, Cognito is helping connect clinical findings to the everyday abilities that patients and their families care about most.”

Safety and Tolerability

Spectris was well tolerated in the HOPE study, with no observed unanticipated adverse device effects in either treatment arm.

In the overall study population, adverse device effects were reported in 18.3% of participants receiving active treatment (n=333) and 15.5% receiving sham (n=330). The most commonly reported adverse device effects (>1%) included:

Adverse device effect Spectris Sham Headache 5.7% 3.9% Tinnitus 3.3% 1.2% Fatigue 1.5% 0.3% Dizziness 1.2% 1.8% Hallucination 1.5% 0.9% Seizure* 0.9% 0.3% Ear pain 1.2% 0.3% * Adverse event of special interest, shown regardless of frequency

A New Approach to Alzheimer’s Disease

Recent advances in Alzheimer’s disease treatment have demonstrated that slowing clinical decline is possible, marking an important turning point in the field.

The HOPE findings suggest the potential for an additional therapeutic approach. The magnitude and consistency of the effects observed in the prespecified mild subgroup are encouraging and provide the foundation for Cognito’s planned engagement with the FDA to pursue a potential regulatory authorization pathway for Spectris AD.

Advancing Toward FDA Authorization

Cognito intends to pursue FDA authorization of Spectris AD for people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, drawing on the findings from HOPE's prespecified mild subgroup and the broader body of clinical evidence generated through its development program.

Spectris AD has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. The company plans to engage with the FDA to review the HOPE results and discuss the evidence and regulatory requirements for a De Novo authorization submission.

Cognito also plans to continue evaluating longer-term treatment experience through the HOPE open-label extension program.

The results will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation, Spectris Treatment in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease: Topline Results and Secondary Analyses From the HOPE Pivotal Study, at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. EST.

About Spectris®

Spectris® is Cognito’s investigational scientific platform. It uses precisely timed sensory stimulation designed to elicit neural activity at 40 Hz, a frequency associated with coordinated brain activity and cognitive processes including attention, perception, and memory. Sustained engagement of these neural rhythms has been associated with biological processes involved in brain function.

Spectris AD™ is the investigational application of this platform for Alzheimer’s disease, delivering personalized light and sound stimulation through daily, one-hour sessions at home. Spectris AD has not been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About HOPE

HOPE (NCT05637801) was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled pivotal study that enrolled 673 participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Participants were assigned to active Spectris therapy or sham treatment for 12 months, administered through daily, one-hour sessions at home. The study evaluated cognition and daily function, as well as safety and biomarker measures. For additional information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05637801.

About What Matters Most

What Matters Most is a patient- and caregiver-informed framework developed through the Alzheimer’s Disease Patient and Caregiver Engagement (AD PACE) initiative of UsAgainstAlzheimer’s. Built on research involving people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners, the framework identifies outcomes considered meaningful to everyday life and helps incorporate patient and caregiver perspectives into the evaluation of potential treatment benefits. For more information, visit www.rti.org/impact/what-matters-most-alzheimers-research.

About Cognito

Cognito is a science and technology company advancing a new approach to health by working with the brain's own biology. Our work is grounded in rigorous clinical research and shaped by the people and families we serve. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, and any other statements about matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Spectris AD™ as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease; the interpretation and potential clinical relevance of the HOPE results, including the prespecified mild subgroup, per-protocol, and What Matters Most analyses; and Cognito’s plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and pursue De Novo authorization. Words such as “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “encouraging,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “suggest,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and Cognito expressly disclaims any obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Reference

Sabbagh MN, Kern RZ, Zusterzeel R, Hamilton RH. Spectris Treatment in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease: Topline Results and Secondary Analyses From the HOPE Pivotal Study. Presented at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference; November 16-19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts.

Footnotes

[1]The What Matters Most analyses were run on the modified intention-to-treat (mITT) population, a subset of the mITT-a population limited to participants with at least one post-baseline assessment, which is required to estimate each What Matters Most concept.

[2]Relative estimates exceeding 100% indicate the active arm showed no measurable decline over 12 months.

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