Gastric Alimetry® Wearable Patch A clinician prepares to apply the Gastric Alimetry® wearable patch, which maps the stomach’s electrical activity to a patient’s reported symptoms.

Higher payment expected to broaden hospital access to the wearable gastric mapping test

Separately, new automated phenotype reports launch November 19

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimetry , a medical technology company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal disorders, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized a higher hospital outpatient payment level for Gastric Alimetry® testing, increasing Medicare payment for the test by approximately 144% in 2027. The higher rate is expected to help more hospitals offer Gastric Alimetry to patients with chronic nausea, vomiting, fullness and abdominal pain.

In its 2027 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule, CMS finalized the reassignment of CPT code 0868T from Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 5723 (Level 3) to APC 5724 (Level 4 Diagnostic Tests and Related Services), with a national unadjusted payment of $1,048.77, approximately 2.4 times the Level 3 rate, effective January 1, 2027. CMS cited the recommendation of its Advisory Panel on Hospital Outpatient Payment, hospital cost data and public comments supporting the change. The reassignment is a payment classification decision, not a Medicare coverage determination; applicable coverage policies and payer requirements continue to apply, and actual payment varies by geography and hospital.

“We thank CMS and its Advisory Panel for their thorough review, and the clinicians and hospital teams who shared their experience through public comments,” said Armen Gharibans, Ph.D., Co-founder and President – US, Alimetry. “Payment that better reflects the cost of the test removes a real barrier for hospitals. It means more clinicians can use Gastric Alimetry as an aid in diagnosing patients—many of whom have waited years for a clear answer about their chronic gastric symptoms.”

Also new: automated phenotype reports. In a separate update, beginning November 19, Gastric Alimetry reports will include automated phenotype classification and new reference ranges for adolescents. The update received FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2026.

For Clinicians

When a patient’s Gastric Alimetry test results meet the defined criteria, the updated report automatically assigns a phenotype based on the Auckland Classification v1.0, an international expert consensus framework defining six phenotypes. These distinguish patterns associated with gastric neuromuscular dysfunction from those suggestive of heightened gastric sensitivity or gut–brain contributions. New reference ranges allow results for adolescent patients aged 12 to 17 to be compared with age-matched benchmarks.

For Patients

Chronic stomach conditions such as gastroparesis (slow stomach emptying) and functional dyspepsia (chronic indigestion with no clear cause) affect roughly one in ten people worldwide. With the new Gastric Alimetry automated phenotype classification, a patient’s results show whether symptoms are more likely linked to how the stomach moves (motility) or to how it senses and signals to the brain (sensory). That gives patients and their doctors something concrete to discuss when deciding what comes next.

About Gastric Alimetry®

Gastric Alimetry is a wearable patch that maps the stomach’s electrical activity to a patient’s reported symptoms. During a four-and-a-half hour test in a clinic or hospital, a high-resolution array of 64 sensors records the electrical slow waves that coordinate every stomach contraction, while patients log their symptoms in real time through a companion app. Advanced signal processing and AI-assisted analysis correlate the two, helping clinicians identify whether the underlying issue is motility or sensory. The test is non-invasive, radiation-free, and requires no sedation. Gastric Alimetry is FDA-cleared (510(k) K262292) as an aid in the diagnosis of gastric disorders in patients aged 12 and older. Rx only.

About Alimetry

Alimetry is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal disorders. The company’s Gastric Alimetry® system is the first FDA-cleared platform for high-resolution Body Surface Gastric Mapping. Founded through a research collaboration between clinician-scientists and engineers from New Zealand and the United States, Alimetry developed technology that is commercially available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand and supported by more than 50 published clinical studies. For more information, visit www.alimetry.com .

Media Contact

Vasey Hargreaves, Head of Marketing

vasey.hargreaves@alimetry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29da565-1be0-4997-a7f9-aa89d7d2b435