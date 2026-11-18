Six oral presentations explore how to reduce the cost and burden of cellular therapy and highlight new antibody-drug conjugates and time-limited regimens

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the country, will present new research on cellular therapies and targeted treatments for blood cancers at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, Dec. 12-15 in New Orleans.

ASH is the world’s largest hematology meeting, drawing more than 30,000 professionals. City of Hope faculty will present 116 sessions across multiple myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia.

The six oral presentations highlighted below examine the real-world financial burdens, logistical barriers and capacity constraints that limit access to cellular immunotherapies, including outpatient CAR T delivery. They also evaluate a City of Hope-developed CAR T vaccine combination, antibody-drug conjugates and time-limited targeted regimens for several blood cancers.

Selected highlights

Making Cellular Therapy More Accessible & Affordable

309: High rates of financial toxicity and time toxicity in patients initiating chimeric antigen receptor therapy and bispecific antibodies for lymphoma and multiple myeloma: A prospective study

Time: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. CST

Presenter: Swetha Thiruvengadam, M.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

968: Outpatient administration of cilta-cel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is safe, feasible and associated with lower health care utilization and costs than inpatient: Report from the largest outpatient CAR T cohort

Time: Monday, Dec. 14, 2:45-4:15 p.m. CST

Presenter: Murali Janakiram, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Myeloma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Next-Generation Cell Therapy & Novel Targets

563: Safety, clinical response and CMV triplex vaccine-induced in vivo expansion of CMV-CD19CAR T cells in patients with aggressive large B cell lymphoma

Time: Sunday, Dec. 13, 9:30-11 a.m. CST

Presenter: Alex Herrera, M.D., City of Hope chief of the Division of Lymphoma

268: Safety and preliminary efficacy of vemzatatug vedotin (AZD0305), a first-in-class novel antibody-drug conjugate targeting GPRC5D in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Results from a phase 1/2 study

Time: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. CST

Presenter: Amrita Krishnan, M.D., City of Hope chief of the Division of Multiple Myeloma and executive medical director of hematology at City of Hope Orange County

Targeted & Fixed-Duration Regimens in Lymphoma and Leukemia

105: Epcoritamab plus venetoclax leads to high response rates in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL): First results from dose cohorts 1 and 2 of the EPCORE CLL-1 trial

Time: Saturday, Dec. 12, 9:30-11 a.m. CST

Presenter: Alexey Danilov, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

784: Fixed-duration loncastuximab tesirine induces a high rate of complete and durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma - report of a multicenter phase 2 study

Time: Monday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon CST

Senior Author: Geoffrey Shouse, D.O., Ph.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

About City of Hope

City of Hope’s mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Samiha Khanna

626-267-1038

skhanna@coh.org