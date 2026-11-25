Cantargia AB (publ) (STO:CANTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody-based therapeutics targeting IL1RAP, today published its interim report for the third quarter, and first nine months of 2026.

"With updated hematology data at ASH, the start of RASFOUR, our combination study in pancreatic cancer, and the resources to execute on our priorities, we enter the coming year well positioned to deliver value-creating data and realize the significant potential of our portfolio." said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia.

Significant events in the third quarter and after the end of the reporting period

Cantargia completed its rights issue, raising SEK 75 million before issue costs, corresponding to net proceeds of approximately SEK 61 million.

Preclinical data on nadunolimab in combination with RAS inhibition in pancreatic cancer (PDAC) were presented at AACR Conference on Pancreatic Cancer. Data from a preclinical study at Fred Hutch Cancer Center showed that IL1RAP and RAS inhibition target distinct aspects of PDAC biology and that the combination reduced immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment and tumor burden. The findings strengthen the scientific rationale for the planned Phase 1b/2a trial RASFOUR, with nadunolimab in combination with the RAS inhibitor daraxonrasib.

Cantargia appointed Dr. Monic Stuart as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), with responsibility for the clinical development of nadunolimab in hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Promising early results from the investigator-initiated phase 1b/2a trial of nadunolimab in MDS and AML were published ahead of ASH 2026. Responses were observed in 7 of 10 evaluable patients (70%) with higher-risk MDS and in 3 of 9 patients (33%) with adverse-risk R/R AML. Updated data with longer follow-up will be presented in an oral presentation at ASH in December.

IL-17 was selected as the second target for the bispecific CAN14 antibody, which is being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. CAN14 is designed to combine inhibition of IL1RAP-mediated signaling through IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 with inhibition of the clinically validated IL-17 pathway in a single antibody.

Financial information

Third quarter 2026 (July 1 - September 30)

Net Sales: SEK 0.0 M (308.7)

Operating Result: SEK -40.5 M (267.0)

Result for the Period: SEK -40.2 M (265.5)

Earnings per Share: SEK -0.14 (1.07)

First Nine Months of 2026 (January 1 - September 30)

Net Sales: SEK 0.6 M (308.7)

Operating Result: SEK -113.2 M (182.5)

Result for the Period: SEK -106.0 M (179.3)

Earnings per Share: SEK -0.41 (0.72)

Equity/Asset Ratio: 74 (83) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents, incl. Short-term Investments: SEK 308.4 M (339.1)

Interested investors, analysts, and media are invited to Cantargia's quarterly conference call on the same date at 3:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger and CFO Patrik Renblad. During the call, management will review the Company's interim financial results and provide a business and pipeline update. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q3-report-2026.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q3-report-2026/dial-in.

The webcast and the presentation will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: https://cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-25 07:00 CET.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapies for life-threatening diseases by targeting IL1RAP, a protein implicated in multiple cancer indications and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead program, nadunolimab, is in clinical development in multiple cancer indications including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer. In September 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical completed its acquisition of the Company's second program, CAN10, which blocks IL1RAP signaling through a distinct mechanism and was developed for serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. CAN10 was discovered through CANxx, Cantargia's antibody discovery engine, which is now advancing next-generation IL1RAP-directed candidates, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, in preclinical development.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com.

Attachments

Interim Report Q3 2026

SOURCE: Cantargia

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