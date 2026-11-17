In a laboratory study, antiviral T-cells killed nearly 100% of human liver-derived cancer cells treated with CancerVax’s leading LNP-mRNA formulation

Lehi, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah, November 17, 2026 – CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that “tricks” the body’s immune system into fighting cancer, today announced that it has successfully killed human liver-derived cancer cells in-vitro.

The CancerVax platform is designed to harness a patient’s existing antiviral immunity to detect, mark and kill cancer cells with precision. At its core is a proprietary two-stage targeting system that combines ligand-conjugated lipid nanoparticles (Marker1 LNP) with a novel Polyepitope Smart mRNA technology (Marker2). Together, this LNP-mRNA therapy is designed to selectively seek out cancer cells and force them to express multiple viral antigens, effectively making them look virally infected. The body's existing antiviral T-cells can then recognize and kill these marked cancer cells, as if they were common diseases.

Unlike personalized cancer vaccines being developed by Moderna, Merck, and BioNTech, which are custom-designed and manufactured for each patient, CancerVax is developing an off-the-shelf, potentially universal cancer immunotherapy. By harnessing existing antiviral immunity rather than targeting each tumor’s unique mutations, CancerVax aims to treat multiple cancer types without developing patient-specific one-off medicines. This approach potentially simplifies manufacturing, reduces costs, and broadens patient access. The Company believes that redirecting the body's powerful, and broad antiviral immunity against cancer may offer a more effective approach than attempting to generate new and narrow immunity against patient-specific tumor mutations.

The Results

In the experiment, liver cancer cells were exposed to CancerVax Marker1 LNPs containing Polyepitope Smart mRNA before antiviral T-cells were added.

The expressed viral epitopes induced potent cancer-cell killing by human donor-derived CMV-specific T-cells that were isolated and expanded for laboratory testing. CancerVax achieved up to 100% normalized cytolysis. In addition to CMV-specific T-cells, the same Polyepitope Smart mRNA enabled influenza-specific T-cell killing, reaching 66% normalized cytolysis under the highest-dose test conditions. Together, these findings provide important proof of concept for the Company’s multi-virus approach to redirecting existing antiviral immunity against cancer cells, and the potential systemic treatment of multiple cancer types.

The Study

In the study, human liver-derived cancer cells were treated with one of the following reagents:

Marker1 LNP + Marker2 Polyepitope Smart mRNA

Marker1 LNP + Marker2 Luciferase Smart mRNA (negative control 1)

Non-matching peptide (negative control 2)

Matching peptide (positive control)

After 24 hours, cancer cell media was replaced. Following the media change, HLA-matched CMV or influenza antigen-specific CD8+ T-cells were co-cultured with the liver cancer cells at low and high ratios. Cancer-cell killing was tracked continuously in real time by impedance measurement over 68 hours.

The Data

Figure 1. Marker1 LNP + Marker 2 Polyepitope Smart mRNA treatment enables potent, antigen-specific cancer-cell killing by human CMV-specific CD8+ T-cells, with additional influenza-specific activity. Cytolysis was measured over 68 hours at multiple treatment doses and T-cell to cancer-cell ratios.

Figure 2. Flow cytometry independently confirms dose-dependent CD8+ T-cell activation following Marker1 LNP + Marker 2 Polyepitope Smart mRNA treatment at 68 hours.

“Different people have different levels of immunity to common viruses,” said Dr. Adam Grant, CancerVax Principal Scientist. “Some may have stronger immunity to CMV, while others may have stronger responses to influenza or measles. That's why our multi-virus approach is so critical. By demonstrating that the same Smart mRNA construct can enable cancer-cell killing through both CMV and influenza-specific T-cells, we've taken an important step toward a therapy designed to harness the diverse antiviral immunity that people already possess. As announced previously, our polyepitope design predicts potential coverage of 99.5% of the global population. These results represent a pivotal milestone in demonstrating the broad applicability of our multi-virus approach.”

“These results provide strong evidence that our Smart mRNA can mark cancer cells for recognition and killing by human antiviral T-cells,” said Dr. George Katibah, CancerVax Chief Scientific Officer. “Our control experiments support an antigen-specific response, consistent with the mechanism we designed the platform to achieve. This is an important proof of concept in cell culture. Our next step is to evaluate tumor targeting, safety, and antitumor activity in animal studies.”

“CancerVax has truly reached a landmark,” said Byron Elton, CancerVax CEO. “For the first time, we have demonstrated the complete therapeutic sequence of detecting cancer cells, marking them as known viruses, and tricking the body into killing cancer. This milestone clearly signals the Company’s transition from a novel idea to an exciting reality.”

Mr. Elton concluded, “Major biopharmaceutical companies and venture capital firms are investing heavily in the cancer immunotherapy and cancer vaccine space. Like us, they recognize that the body itself may be our most effective weapon in the fight against cancer. In fact, Dr. Anthony Letai, director of the National Cancer Institute, recently announced a national initiative to accelerate the clinical development of therapeutic cancer vaccines. We believe CancerVax is a big idea and we’re in the right place, at the right time, with the right technology.”

To learn more about the CancerVax platform, please watch the Short Explainer Video at https://cancervax.com/explainer

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a preclinical biotech company developing a revolutionary universal cancer treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our novel approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS cancer cells while minimizing effects on healthy cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot — a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

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