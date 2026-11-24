Late-breaking Phase 3 analysis identifies significant associations between immune biomarkers, including PD-L1 expression and tumor mutational burden (TMB), and overall survival in metastatic breast cancer

Additional Phase 3 analyses examine prior checkpoint inhibitor exposure and differences in tumor response by metastatic location

Safety findings include no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events attributed to Bria-IMT™ and no deaths attributed to Bria-IMT in the reported Phase 3 analyses

Other presentations highlight circulating correlations with immune biomarkers and a Phase 2 “exceptional responder” patient with 24 months of progression-free survival after progressing on 8 prior lines of therapy

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced that five clinical posters, including a late-breaking abstract featuring blinded data from its pivotal Phase 3 Bria-ABC study (NCT06072612) in metastatic breast cancer will be presented at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) taking place December 8-11, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

“These findings add to our understanding of the factors influencing outcomes in heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer and may help inform future treatment strategies,” stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “As enrollment in our pivotal Phase 3 Bria-ABC study nears completion, we look forward to our next major milestone, the prespecified interim overall survival analysis, triggered by 144 patient deaths, which will provide an assessment of treatment outcomes by randomized arm.”

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3390

Presentation Number: P2-10-01

Presentation Title: PD-L1 CPS and TMB as Exploratory Correlates of Overall Survival in the Phase 3 Bria-ABC Trial in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Presentation Date/Time: Friday December 9, 2026, 5:00 - 6:30 PM CST

Summary: An exploratory analysis of 228 treated patients from the pivotal Phase 3 Bria-ABC study, pooled across treatment arms, identified significant associations between PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) and overall survival (OS). Patients with CPS ≥2 had median OS of 11.5 months compared with 4.9 months for those with CPS <2 (HR 0.30; p=0.02). Among 27 patients with both CPS and tumor mutational burden (TMB) results, those with CPS ≥2 and TMB ≥3 mutations/Mb had median OS not reached, compared with 4.4 months in the remaining subgroup (HR 0.13; p=0.001). No deaths were attributed to Bria-IMT in the pooled analysis. Further analyses are needed to determine whether these biomarkers predict differential benefit from Bria-IMT combination therapy.

Abstract Number: 3082

Presentation Number: P5-13-20

Presentation Title: Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor Exposure and Clinical Outcomes in Heavily Pretreated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Presentation Date/Time: Friday December 11, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00 PM CST



Summary: In an analysis of patients from the Phase 3 Bria-ABC study, pooled across treatment arms, prior checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) exposure was associated with shorter median progression-free survival (2.3 versus 3.1 months; p=0.002) and overall survival (OS) (6.5 versus 15.1 months; p=0.003). These differences may reflect patient characteristics, including breast cancer subtype. Treatment-arm-specific analyses are needed to assess whether prior CPI exposure is associated with differences in treatment benefit.

Abstract Number: 2860

Presentation Number: P5-10-11

Presentation Title: Differential Lesion Responses by Metastatic Location in Bria-ABC Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial

Presentation Date/Time: Friday December 11, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00 PM CST



Summary: An analysis involving 253 patients from the Phase 3 Bria-ABC study reported differences in tumor responses by metastatic location, with lymph node and lung lesions demonstrating higher rates of tumor reduction than lesions in other sites, including the liver. No patients discontinued treatment because of adverse events attributed to Bria-IMT. Further investigation is needed to characterize site-specific responses to immune-based therapy.

Abstract Number: 2795

Presentation Number: P1-5-26

Presentation Title: Monitoring PD-L1 Upregulation in Circulating Cancer Associated Macrophage-like Cells in Blood Predicts 24 Month Outcomes in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treated with PD-L1/PD-1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00 PM CST

Summary: A prospective, multi-institutional study of 67 patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer evaluated PD-L1 expression on circulating cancer-associated macrophage-like cells (CAMLs) before and after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment. Higher CAML PD-L1 expression after approximately one treatment cycle was associated with improved progression-free survival (PFS), while higher expression after approximately three cycles was associated with both improved PFS (HR 4.2; p=0.0007) and overall survival (HR 2.1; p=0.0133). These findings support further evaluation of CAML PD-L1 as a potential biomarker of clinical outcomes following checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Abstract Number: 3086

Presentation Number: P5-1-16

Presentation Title: A Heavily Pretreated Patient with Metastatic Breast Cancer: An Exceptional Responder Case Report

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, December 11, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00 PM CST

Summary: A case report describes a heavily pretreated patient with metastatic breast cancer and central nervous system involvement who experienced improvement in ocular symptoms and a sustained clinical and radiographic response following treatment with the Bria-IMT regimen plus retifanlimab in BriaCell's randomized Phase 2 study (NCT03328026). The patient remained progression-free for 24 months, completing the protocol-specified maximum treatment duration. This exceptional response supports further investigation of factors associated with prolonged disease control following immunotherapy.

Copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell presenting posters at the SABCS 2026 Annual Meeting, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com