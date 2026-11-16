Biovica receives second work order from leading global pharmaceutical company under expanded master agreement

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces a second work order under its recently expanded Master Services Agreement with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The order covers a new oncology program and follows the first work order of approximately USD 100, 000, announced on July 20th, 2026.

This new work order is valued at approximately USD 150,000 (about SEK 1.4 million) and covers DiviTum® TKa testing in a program focused on cancer cell-cycle regulation. The study is expected to start in January 2027 and run for approximately 24 months, with revenue recognized as samples are analyzed.

Testing will be performed at Biovica's CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego, California. The results support pharmacodynamic assessment of drug activity and of changes in cell proliferation during treatment.

"A second order from the same customer, for a new program, is the pattern we want to see in Pharma Services: customers who have used DiviTum® TKa once bring it into their next study. Growing with the sponsors we already serve is the first step in building this business," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Maria Ekdahl, CFO

Phone: +46 709 26 70 07

E-mail: maria.ekdahl@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica receives second work order from leading global pharmaceutical company under expanded master agreement

SOURCE: Biovica International

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