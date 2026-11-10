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Biomea Fusion Announces Poster Presentation of Phase 1 Results for BMF-650, its Investigational Next-Generation Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, at ObesityWeek® 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes and obesity, today announced that it will present Phase 1 clinical results for BMF-650, its investigational next-generation oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, at ObesityWeek® 2026. The conference will take place November 14–17, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Presentation Details
Title: First-In-Human Study Results for BMF-650 a Small Molecule Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist
Session: Obesity-Related Complications & Multimorbidity
Poster Number: Poster 828
Presenter: Thorsten A. Kirschberg, Ph.D.
Session Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

After the conference concludes, the poster will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website.

About Biomea Fusion  
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at www.biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


Northern California Events Phase 1 GLP-1
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