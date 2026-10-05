Bial Showcases Parkinson’s Research at MDS 2026

New data provide insights into the experiences and perceptions of people living with Parkinson’s and treatment outcomes

Three posters and one oral presentation focus on the discontinued investigational compound BIA 28-6156

[INTENDED FOR MEDICAL AND TRADE MEDIA ONLY]

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bial--Bial, an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, is presenting 16 scientific posters at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS 2026), taking place in Seoul, Korea, from 4 to 8 October.

Reflecting Bial’s commitment to listening to and learning directly from people living with Parkinson’s, two presentations cover research initiatives focused on understanding their experiences, perspectives, and priorities. The first is the Patient Endpoint Preference Project (PEPP), an ongoing multinational observational study that seeks to identify and prioritise the symptoms and outcomes that matter most to people living with Parkinson’s. The second is the TRACK-PD study, which provides insights into treatment routines and adherence behaviours, contributing to a better understanding of the challenges experienced in real-world settings. These findings may support the integration of the perspectives of people living with Parkinson’s into the design of future clinical trials and contribute to the development of therapies that better address their needs, priorities, and lived experiences.

Bial will also present data relating to BIA 28-6156, an investigational compound previously investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease who carry variants in the GBA1 gene (GBA-PD), whose development has since been discontinued.

During the Late-Breaking Abstracts session, Professor Joaquim Ferreira, Professor of Neurology and Clinical Pharmacology at the Lisbon School of Medicine and a member of the ACTIVATE Study Steering Committee, will deliver an oral presentation of the study’s topline results (Conference Room E3, 3rd Floor; 7 October, 12:30–13:30 CEST). The results demonstrated a favourable safety profile for BIA 28-6156 but did not show efficacy in slowing disease progression in the evaluated population at the doses studied, leading to the closure of the clinical programme.

“Despite these results, ACTIVATE represents the longest controlled clinical trial conducted to date in GBA-PD and the largest to have enrolled this patient population. The study has made a meaningful contribution to clinical research in Parkinson’s disease by improving the characterisation of disease progression in this population and generating new data that may support the development of future innovative therapies,” said Professor Joaquim Ferreira.

Three scientific posters relating to BIA 28-6156 will also be presented, addressing different aspects of the programme, including the clinical and genetic profile of the 271 participants enrolled in the ACTIVATE study and the potential for drug–drug interactions involving BIA 28-6156.

Additional presentations showcase evidence relating to currently available therapies. Posters on opicapone present data from clinical trials, real-world studies, and post-marketing experience, covering treatment effectiveness, patient-reported outcomes, safety, sleep-related outcomes, and evidence across different Parkinson’s subpopulations. Data on sublingual apomorphine will also be presented at the congress, providing further insights into treatment outcomes, including tremor control, factors associated with maintenance dose, and post-launch tolerability experience in Europe.

The presentation of these findings reflects Bial’s commitment to generating and sharing scientific knowledge that may ultimately benefit patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals while ensuring that the perspectives and needs of people living with Parkinson’s remain central to evidence generation and therapeutic innovation.

Posters and Presentation Details:

Title Posters and Presentation details TRACK-PD: Understanding Treatment Routines and Adherence in Care – Knowledge and Perspective of People Living with Parkinson’s Disease E-Poster Number: 1902, Station 16, Hall D Sunday, 4 October, 13:00–14:00 Patient perspectives on meaningful symptoms and disease progression in PD: Interim findings from the Patient Endpoint Preference Project (PEPP) E-Poster Number: 1148, Station 18, Hall D Wednesday, 7 October, 13:00–14:00 Patient self-rated Improvements: From randomized trials to Phase IV studies with Opicapone in fluctuating Parkinson’s Disease E-poster Number: 1140, Station 18, Hall D

Wednesday, 7 October, 12:00–13:00 Efficacy of Opicapone in Early Motor Fluctuations in Parkinson’s Disease:

A Comparison of Early versus Later Initiation E-poster Number: 824, Station 13, Hall D Wednesday, 7 October, 09:30–10:30 Long-term Safety of Opicapone in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with First Signs of Wearing-off E-poster Number: 825, Station 13, Hall D

Wednesday, 7 October, 12:00–13:00 Safety of Opicapone after 10 years of post-marketing experience worldwide E-poster Number: 865, Station 14, Hall D

Monday, 5 October, 12:00–13:00 Opicapone for Management of Sleep Disturbances in Parkinson’s Disease: Post-hoc Analysis of the OASIS trial in Patients With and Without Probable RBD E-Poster Number: 708, Station 12, Hall D Sunday, 4 October, 13:00–14:00 Opicapone as adjunct to levodopa in Chinese patients with Parkinson's disease and wearing-off: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial E-Poster Number: 763, Station 12, Hall D Improvement of Wearing‑Off Symptoms After Initiation of COMT Inhibitors in Parkinson’s Disease patients with early motor fluctuations: Results from the 12 months interim analysis of REONPARK Study E-poster Number: 836, Station 13, Hall D Wednesday, 7 October, 13:00–14:00 Improvement in Time Spent in OFF State and In the Functional Impact of Motor Fluctuations After Initiation with COMT Inhibitors in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Early Wearing-Off: Results from the REONPARK Study E-poster Number: 837, Station 14, Hall D Sunday, 4 October, 09:30–10:30 Sublingual apomorphine for parkinsonian tremor: Post-hoc analysis of pivotal trial data E-poster Number: 853, Station 14, Hall D

Sunday, 4 October, 13:00–14:00 Baseline variables associated with sublingual apomorphine film maintenance dose E-poster Number: 832, Station 13, Hall D

Wednesday, 7 October, 13:00–14:00 Sublingual Apomorphine Tolerability in Clinical Practice:

18-months Post launch experience in Europe E-poster Number: 833, Station 13, Hall D

Wednesday, 7 October, 13:00–14:00 Efficacy and Safety of the GCase Activator BIA 28-6156 in GBA-Associated Parkinson’s Disease: Results from the Phase 2b ACTIVATE Trial Abstract Number: LBA 18 OPP12 Conference Room E3, 3rd Floor Wednesday, 7 October, 12:30–13:30 Clinical and Genetic Profile of the ACTIVATE Population: A Phase 2 Trial of BIA 28-6156 in GBA-PD Presentation Number: 1394, Station 22, Hall D Monday, 5 October, 12:00–13:00 Clinical Drug-Drug Interaction Profile Of BIA 28-6156: Results From Three Independent Phase I Studies Station 12, Hall D Monday, 5 October, 12:00–13:00 Mass balance and metabolism of BIA 28-6156, an allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase, in humans E-Poster 743, Station 12, Hall D

Tuesday, 6 October, 13:30–14:30

About Bial

Bial is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health and lives of people worldwide. With a strong commitment to therapeutic innovation, Bial has established an ambitious R&D programme, consistently investing over 20% of its annual revenue in this area. The company focuses on two key areas with high unmet medical needs: neurosciences and rare diseases.

In Europe, Bial operates manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre at its headquarters in Portugal, and maintains affiliates in Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Switzerland. In addition, Bial is present in the United States and selected emerging markets. As part of its international growth strategy, the company collaborates with established partners through strategic alliances and licensing agreements to expand access to its healthcare solutions.

Currently, Bial’s products are available in more than 50 countries, advancing its mission to pursue scientific excellence, mainly in neurosciences and rare diseases, delivering transformative medicines that empower patients’ lives.

For more information about Bial, please visit: www.bial.com

Media Contacts:

Bial

Susana Vasconcelos

Director, Communication

T. +351229866100 | E. susana.vasconcelos@bial.com