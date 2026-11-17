MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing buntanetap, an investigational once-daily pill for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has issued its second consecutive positive recommendation for DUET-AD, the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD, after the review of the study’s safety data. This 12-month review follows the DSMB’s positive 6-month feedback, which was announced in February 2026.

The DSMB recommended that DUET-AD continue without modification, based on the data accumulated through September 22, 2026, from 861 patients at different stages of dosing.

“A second positive recommendation from the DSMB in such a large population further reinforces our confidence in buntanetap’s safety profile,” said Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Annovis. “This milestone comes at an important time. As we approach the 6-month data readout and prepare for regulatory submission, a demonstrated safety at scale is essential. In March, we will report detailed DUET-AD safety outcomes alongside the 6-month symptomatic results.”

DUET-AD (NCT06709014) remains on track, with last patient, last visit for the 6-month treatment period expected on December 31, 2026, database lock on February 8, 2027, and 6-month topline results in March 2027.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com