AlzeCure publishes its interim report for January - September 2026

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) today announced that its interim report for the period January - September 2026 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The third quarter of 2026 marked a breakthrough for AlzeCure. On July 1, we entered into our second major collaboration and out-licensing agreement, this time with QuantumCell ApS for NeuroRestore, our Alzheimer's and cognition project. The agreement has a potential value of USD 2.2 billion, excluding royalties. Just three weeks earlier, we signed a major agreement with Eli Lilly that had a potential value of over USD 1 billion, also excluding royalties. Together, the agreements rank among the largest biotech deals in Swedish history. To me, they are clear proof of the quality of our projects and the strength of our organization. The agreements now make it possible to accelerate the other projects in our portfolio."

Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB

Financial information for July - September 2026, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 66,190 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK 52,272 thousand (-10,025).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK 0.36 (-0.08).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 143,927 thousand (-7,619).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 238,600 thousand (66,591).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 231,934 thousand (59,190).

Financial information for January - September 2026, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 163,516 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK 110,758 thousand (-29,912).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK 0.82 (-0.28).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 107,646 thousand (-26,012).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 238,600 thousand (66,591).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 231,934 thousand (59,190).

Significant events during the period July - September 2026

In July, AlzeCure entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with QuantumCell ApS for the NeuroRestore platform, including the lead drug candidate ACD856. The company received USD 12 million, of which USD 5 million constituted a direct investment in AlzeCure. The share price reflected a 30 percent premium to the volume-weighted average share price for the last ten trading days preceding the agreement. The agreement also includes set development and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered single-digit to low double-digit royalties on sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed USD 2.2 billion.

In July, the company also announced the final outcome of the rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders that ended on June 30, 2026. The rights issue was subscribed for to approximately 329 percent and was thus heavily oversubscribed.

In August, the company resolved on a directed share issue to QuantumCell ApS pursuant to the out-licensing and collaboration agreement entered into between the parties on July 1, 2026.

Significant events during the period January - June 2026

In February 2026, the pain project ACD440 was granted orphan drug designation in Europe by the EMA.

AlzeCure presented new preclinical data concerning NeuroRestore ACD856 at the AD/PD Alzheimer's conference in mid-March.

In April, the company announced that the last participant has completed treatment in AlzeCure's Phase Ib clinical trial with NeuroRestore ACD856.

In April the Board of Directors, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million. The rights issue was fully secured, with no compensation payable for the commitments.

In May, the company announced that it had published a scientific article on ACD137, the lead drug candidate in the TrkA-NAM platform.

In June, AlzeCure entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Eli Lilly regarding the Alzstatin platform, including the drug candidate ACD680. The company received an upfront payment of USD 10 million and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered mid-single-digit royalties on product sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed USD 1 billion.

In June, it was announced that the Phase Ib clinical trial of NeuroRestore ACD856, being developed for Alzheimer's disease among other indications, has been completed on schedule with positive results.

Significant events after the end of the period

The company announces change of CEO ahead of next phase of development. In line with its current strategy, the company is entering a phase focused on advancing its out-licensing collaborations with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell at full pace while also advancing the development of its Painless pain platform.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact

Johan Sandin, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 373 88 24

johan.sandin@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Attachments

Alzecure Q3 2026 ENG

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

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