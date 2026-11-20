ALTA3263 plus cetuximab achieved a 31% objective response rate (ORR) and 94% disease control rate (DCR) in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), with responses observed across multiple KRAS mutations

ALTA3263 was generally well tolerated as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, supporting further evaluation in combination regimens

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address oncogenic drivers, today announced the presentation of the preliminary clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating ALTA3263, an orally available KRAS-selective, pan-mutant, active/inactive (ON/OFF) inhibitor, in adult patients with KRAS-mutant advanced solid tumors. These data are being presented today in a late-breaking oral session during the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026) in Barcelona, Spain.

ALTA3263 was designed to inhibit a broad range of KRAS mutations while sparing wild-type HRAS and NRAS, a profile that may support its use in combination with anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, other standard-of-care treatments, and targeted therapies.

As of the September 18, 2026 data cutoff, ALTA3263 demonstrated antitumor activity both in combination with cetuximab in patients with advanced metastatic CRC and as monotherapy in patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Pharmacokinetic analyses demonstrated increased linear, approximately dose-proportional exposure from 100 mg to 400 mg twice daily, with exposure at 400 mg twice daily exceeding preclinical steady-state benchmarks. Clinical activity was observed across multiple KRAS mutations, including G12D, G12V, G12A, G13D and Q61H, with the majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) reported as Grade 1 or Grade 2.

“Preliminary data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of ALTA3263’s trial in CRC and PDAC patients demonstrate its potential to improve upon currently available therapies and address a broad range of KRAS mutations, potentially expanding treatment options for patients who remain in need of more effective and tolerable therapies,” said Leo Faoro, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Alterome Therapeutics. “These results support our continued focus on advancing ALTA3263 in CRC and PDAC and provide a strong rationale to evaluate ALTA3263 in earlier lines of therapy in combination with standard-of-care regimens and targeted therapies.”

ALTA3263 shows potential to broaden targeted therapy in KRAS-mutant CRC

Approximately 50% of colorectal cancers harbor KRAS mutations, making CRC a KRAS-mutant tumor type with significant unmet need in the United States. The most prevalent mutations include KRAS G12D (33%), G12V (22%), G13D (14%), and G12C (7%). Currently approved KRAS-targeted treatment options are limited to patients with KRAS G12C mutations, underscoring the need for therapies that address a broader range of KRAS mutations.

Combining KRAS inhibition with anti-EGFR inhibition may enhance antitumor activity by blocking EGFR-mediated feedback signaling that can limit the effectiveness of KRAS inhibitors in colorectal cancer. The preliminary clinical activity observed with ALTA3263 plus cetuximab provides initial support for this combination strategy in KRAS-mutant CRC.

As of the September 18, 2026 data cutoff, 120 patients had received ALTA3263, including 80 patients treated with monotherapy and 40 patients treated in combination with cetuximab. Patients had received a median of two prior lines of systemic therapy in advanced setting (range: 0–9). Tumor types included PDAC (46%), CRC (42%), non-small cell lung cancer (10%), and others (3%). The distribution of KRAS mutations among enrolled patients was as follows: G12V (40%), G12D (38%), G12A (8%), G13D (7%), Q61H (4%) and other mutations (3%). The maximum tolerated dose has not been reached.

In the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, ALTA3263 in combination with cetuximab demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with KRAS-mutant CRC. Among 16 response-evaluable patients treated with ALTA3263 at doses of 200 mg and 300 mg twice-daily in combination with cetuximab who initiated treatment at least 14 weeks before the September 18, 2026 data cutoff and who had a scan post-baseline:

Five patients achieved a partial response (four confirmed and one unconfirmed), resulting in an ORR of 31% (5/16);

15 patients achieved disease control, resulting in a DCR of 94% (15/16);

Tumor regression was observed in 94% of patients with post-baseline target lesions assessment (15/16); and

Responses were observed across multiple KRAS mutations, supporting the design objective of achieving broad mutant allele coverage.

Among 40 patients treated with ALTA3263 plus cetuximab, the majority of TRAEs were mild to moderate (62%), and no patients discontinued treatment due to TRAEs. Grade 3 or higher TRAEs occurred in 33% of patients, and six patients (15%) required dose reductions of ALTA3263 due to TRAEs. The most common TRAEs were diarrhea (83%), dermatitis acneiform (68%), nausea (63%) and vomiting (45%). Grade 3 dermatitis acneiform occurred in 8% of patients. These preliminary findings support our continued evaluation of ALTA3263 in combination with cetuximab.

“The activity observed with ALTA3263 plus cetuximab in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer is particularly encouraging, with responses across multiple KRAS mutations in a setting where this level of activity has historically been difficult to achieve,” said David S. Hong, M.D., Deputy Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “These early results suggest that ALTA3263, in combination with cetuximab, has the potential to provide a new treatment approach for patients with KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer, where targeted treatment options are limited.”

Early monotherapy activity and safety of ALTA3263 in PDAC support evaluation in earlier-line combination regimens

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the deadliest cancers, with KRAS mutations present in more than 90% of PDAC cases. Despite recent advances in KRAS-directed therapy, there remains a need for targeted therapies with tolerability profiles that may support combination approaches in earlier lines of therapy. The preliminary monotherapy activity and tolerability observed with ALTA3263 support its continued evaluation in PDAC in combination with standard-of-care regimens and targeted therapies.

In the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, ALTA3263 monotherapy demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with PDAC treated at doses of 400 mg or 600 mg twice daily. Among 13 response-evaluable patients who initiated treatment at least 14 weeks before the September 18, 2026 data cutoff and had a post-baseline scan:

Three patients achieved confirmed partial responses, resulting in a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 23% (3/13);

Disease control rate was 77% (10/13); and

Tumor regression was observed in 83% of patients with post-baseline target lesions assessment (10/12).

Across 80 patients treated with ALTA3263 monotherapy across all tumor types, Grade 3 or higher TRAEs were reported in 15% of patients. The most common TRAEs were diarrhea (51%), vomiting (46%), nausea (45%), and fatigue (31%), predominantly Grade 1 or 2. Dermatitis acneiform was reported in 11% of patients; all events were Grade 1 or 2. One dose-limiting toxicity of Grade 3 diarrhea was observed at 400mg twice daily during monotherapy dose escalation.

The Phase 1/1b, open-label, dose-escalation and multiple-cohort trial of ALTA3263 in adults with advanced solid tumor malignancies with KRAS mutations (NCT06835569) is continuing to enroll patients, with further evaluation of ALTA3263 planned in combination regimens and in earlier treatment settings.

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address oncogenic drivers. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ALTA3263, is an orally available, KRAS-selective, pan-mutant inhibitor targeting a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations in both the active (ON) and inactive (OFF) states while sparing HRAS and NRAS proteins whose inhibition may contribute to treatment-related toxicities. ALTA3263 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b trial in advanced solid tumors with an initial focus on KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Alterome is led by a team of precision oncology leaders with a history of discovering and developing novel oncology therapies. For more information, visit www.alterome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors:

Johanna Mylet

Chief Financial Officer

investors@alterome.com



Media:

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com