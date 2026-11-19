− First RNAi Therapeutic Approved for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis –

− Alnylam to Receive $25 Million Payment from Regeneron for Approval; Eligible to Receive Tiered, Double-Digit Royalties (Up to 15%) on Global Net Sales −

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Livsayis™ (cemdisiran), an Alnylam-discovered RNAi therapeutic that was developed and will be commercialized by Regeneron, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive. This marks the seventh Alnylam-discovered RNAi therapeutic to receive FDA approval in less than nine years and the first RNAi therapeutic approved for gMG.

Livsayis was discovered by Alnylam scientists and advanced into Phase 2 development by Alnylam before becoming part of an RNAi collaboration with Regeneron. In 2024, Regeneron assumed sole responsibility for development, manufacturing and commercialization of the molecule, advancing late-stage clinical development and achieving the FDA approval for Livsayis. Per the agreement with Regeneron, Alnylam will receive a $25 million payment for the approval, and is eligible to receive tiered, double-digit royalties of up to 15 percent on global net sales.

“Seven FDA-approved medicines originating from Alnylam in under nine years is powerful evidence that RNAi has become an important and differentiated platform for creating new medicines,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “Livsayis began with Alnylam science, and its approval demonstrates how our innovation can ultimately reach patients through both our own portfolio and strategic partnerships. As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing RNAi science, expanding its application to new areas of medicine, and delivering meaningful outcomes for patients.”

Generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease characterized by debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness. In anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive gMG, activation of the complement system contributes to damage at the neuromuscular junction. Livsayis is an RNAi therapeutic, also known as an siRNA medicine, designed to reduce production of complement component 5 (C5) by silencing the mRNA that encodes the protein. Livsayis is administered subcutaneously four times a year. For additional information about Livsayis, see full Prescribing Information.

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that has become an important and clinically validated platform for drug development. Its discovery was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing RNAi, Alnylam pioneered a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam’s therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. RNAi therapeutics have been used to treat hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide, demonstrating the impact of this approach across rare and common diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel-Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and seven approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a rapidly expanding and robust pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, please visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Alnylam Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Alnylam’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential for Alnylam to advance RNAi science, expanding its application to new areas of medicine, and delivering meaningful outcomes for patients; the potential for Alnylam to receive royalties on global net sales of Livsayis; and Alnylam’s ability to execute on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: Alnylam’s ability to successfully execute on its Alnylam 2030 strategy; Alnylam’s ability to successfully launch, market and sell Alnylam’s approved products globally; Alnylam’s ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and delivery approaches and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for Alnylam’s product candidates; actions or advice of regulatory agencies and Alnylam’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, as well as favorable pricing and reimbursement; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of Alnylam’s marketed products or its product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; Alnylam’s ability to manage its growth and operating expenses through disciplined investment in operations; Alnylam’s ability to maintain strategic business collaborations; Alnylam’s dependence on third parties for the development and commercialization of certain products; the outcome of litigation and government investigations; the risk of future litigation and government investigations; and unexpected expenditures; as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” filed with Alnylam’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as may be updated from time to time in Alnylam’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings that Alnylam makes with the SEC. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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