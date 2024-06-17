Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Preliminary data from a late-stage trial of Alnylam’s RNAi therapy for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy appear strong but details expected later this summer are critical.
A mid-stage study of Alnylam Therapeutics’ experimental RNAi-based drug to treat hypertension met its primary endpoint.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is modifying the primary and secondary endpoints of the Helios-B Phase III trial investigating its next-generation RNA interference therapy in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
Following the regulator’s denial of patisiran’s label expansion, Alnylam has published late-stage data for the RNAi therapeutic in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrating its efficacy in ATTR-cardiomyopathy.
The first two weeks of October saw BMS’s $4.8 billion buyout of Mirati, Lilly’s $1.4 billion purchase of Point, Kyowa Kirin’s $387 million acquisition of Orchard and AbbVie’s $110 million Mitokinin deal.
Despite winning the backing of an FDA advisory committee, the regulator in a Complete Response Letter declined Alnylam’s bid to expand Onpattro’s label to cardiomyopathy in ATTR amyloidosis.
In the largest biotech Series C financing so far this year, Generate:Biomedicines raised $273 million, while Neumora and RayzeBio announced IPO pricing valued at more than $560 million combined.
The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-3 in favor of Alnylam’s patisiran on whether its benefits outweigh its risks for patients with cardiomyopathy induced by transthyretin amyloidosis.
The agency’s briefing document found Phase III results investigating patisiran’s effects versus placebo were “small, of questionable clinical meaningfulness, and may not be detectable by patients.”
