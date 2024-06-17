SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
Pictured (from left): Pfizer and Alnylam signs/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Cardiovascular Disease
Alnylam Could Challenge Pfizer in ATTR-CM But Experts Want Full Data
Preliminary data from a late-stage trial of Alnylam’s RNAi therapy for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy appear strong but details expected later this summer are critical.

July 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Cambridge, Massa
Drug Development
Alnylam’s Zilebesiran Shows Positive Phase II Results in Reducing Blood Pressure
A mid-stage study of Alnylam Therapeutics’ experimental RNAi-based drug to treat hypertension met its primary endpoint.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Massachusetts/iS
Drug Development
Alnylam Makes Endpoints Changes to ATTR Study for Amvuttra
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is modifying the primary and secondary endpoints of the Helios-B Phase III trial investigating its next-generation RNA interference therapy in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
February 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Massachusetts/iS
Drug Development
Alnylam Publishes Phase III ATTR-CM Data for Patisiran After FDA Rejection
Following the regulator’s denial of patisiran’s label expansion, Alnylam has published late-stage data for the RNAi therapeutic in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrating its efficacy in ATTR-cardiomyopathy.
October 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: American cash shaped into a funnel/iStoc
Deals
Early October Sees Torrid Pace of Biotech M&A—Will It Continue?
The first two weeks of October saw BMS’s $4.8 billion buyout of Mirati, Lilly’s $1.4 billion purchase of Point, Kyowa Kirin’s $387 million acquisition of Orchard and AbbVie’s $110 million Mitokinin deal.
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Cambridge, Massa
Policy
FDA Blocks Alnylam’s Bid to Expand Onpattro Label
Despite winning the backing of an FDA advisory committee, the regulator in a Complete Response Letter declined Alnylam’s bid to expand Onpattro’s label to cardiomyopathy in ATTR amyloidosis.
October 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Series of outcroppings with steep cliffs
Drug Development
Biotech Financing, IPO Tide May Be Turning – Signs of a Potential Recovery?
In the largest biotech Series C financing so far this year, Generate:Biomedicines raised $273 million, while Neumora and RayzeBio announced IPO pricing valued at more than $560 million combined.
September 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Drug Development
Alnylam Wins Adcomm’s Support for Heart Disease Drug Despite FDA Concerns
The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-3 in favor of Alnylam’s patisiran on whether its benefits outweigh its risks for patients with cardiomyopathy induced by transthyretin amyloidosis.
September 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Drug Development
FDA Questions Efficacy of Alnylam’s Drug in ATTR-CM Ahead of Adcomm Meeting
The agency’s briefing document found Phase III results investigating patisiran’s effects versus placebo were “small, of questionable clinical meaningfulness, and may not be detectable by patients.”
September 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Load More
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Alnylam Issues 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report
May 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity
May 2, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Job Trends
Medison Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Expansion of their Multi-Regional Partnership in Europe and Israel to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics in additional LATAM and APAC markets including Australia
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Alnylam Presents Positive Results from the KARDIA-2 Phase 2 Study of Zilebesiran Added to Standard of Care Antihypertensives in Patients with Inadequately Controlled Hypertension
April 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Genetown
Alnylam to Webcast Investor Event to Discuss Results from KARDIA-2 Phase 2 Study of Zilebesiran at American College of Cardiology Scientific Session
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Alnylam Launches Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Campaign to Help Shorten Time to Diagnosis for Inherited and Rapidly Progressive Disease
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Alnylam Reports Positive KARDIA-2 Topline Study Results Demonstrating Clinically Significant Blood Pressure Reductions When Zilebesiran is Added to Standard of Care Antihypertensives
March 5, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences - February 27, 2024
February 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity
February 15, 2024
 · 
30 min read
Load More