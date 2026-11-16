Allarta Life Science moves Canadian-developed type 1 diabetes cell therapy closer to the clinic with Breakthrough T1D award

Announced during Diabetes Awareness Month, the award marks significant progress for type 1 diabetes cell therapies

HAMILTON, Ont, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allarta Life Science Inc. has received an award from Breakthrough T1D, the leading type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, for the next stage of development needed to bring Allarta’s immune-protective LifeSpheres™ hydrogel technology to clinical trials. Allarta® technology aims to make cell therapy more accessible to people living with T1D by protecting transplanted insulin-producing cells without the need for lifelong immune-suppressing drugs.

Dr. Harald Stover, Allarta’s CEO and a professor of chemistry at McMaster University for more than 30 years, co-founded the company in 2019 with Maria Antonakos, Chief Operating Officer, to advance the technology pioneered in the Stover lab. The announcement opened McMaster University’s Innovation Showcase at McMaster Innovation Park, where Allarta is headquartered.

Allarta’s work builds on more than a century of diabetes breakthroughs in Canada. Sir Frederick Banting and his colleagues helped discover insulin at the University of Toronto in 1921, and World Diabetes Day is observed each year on his birthday, November 14. In 2000, the University of Alberta’s Edmonton Protocol showed that transplanted insulin-producing cells could restore insulin production in people with T1D.

“Canada gave the world insulin,” said Dr. Stover. “With Breakthrough T1D’s award, our team is working toward the next step: a cell therapy without immune suppression that could help people with type 1 diabetes produce insulin.”

About 9.5 million people worldwide live with T1D, including 300,000 Canadians, according to Breakthrough T1D. Access to islet-cell transplantation is currently limited, in part because recipients require lifelong immunosuppressive medication. Allarta’s technology aims to address this barrier by physically protecting transplanted cells from immune attack while allowing them to survive, function and produce insulin.

“A transplant of insulin-producing cells can give patients their lives back, but few people qualify because of the anti-rejection drugs that come with it,” said Dr. Trevor Reichman, a transplant surgeon at Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network, and a member of Allarta’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Allarta’s approach could change that, and this award from Breakthrough T1D helps bring the technology one step closer to the clinic.”

This new award, provided through Breakthrough T1D’s Industry Discovery and Development Partnership (IDDP), supports Allarta’s final preclinical research and its planned first-in-human clinical trial. It follows a 2023 award for earlier research into helping protected cells survive longer.

“Accelerating life-changing Breakthroughs in cell therapies that could one day translate to cures and relieve the daily burden for those living with type 1 diabetes is a key priority for Breakthrough T1D,” said Asja Guzman, associate director of cell therapy research at Breakthrough T1D. “Allarta’s preclinical studies on its LifeSphere technology are promising, and Breakthrough T1D is proud to support this next phase of research.”

Breakthrough T1D supports leading T1D research around the world. “Allarta was created to bring foundational scientific breakthroughs to people. This award recognizes innovation developed in Canada to meet a global market, with the potential to fundamentally change treatment options for people living with T1D. We are proud to build on Canada’s extraordinary legacy of diabetes innovation,” said Ian Delaney, Chair of Allarta’s Board of Directors.

McMaster University President and Vice-Chancellor Susan Tighe, Vice-President for Research Gianni Parise and Chancellor Nicholas Brathwaite joined Dr. Stover at the announcement. The university was among Allarta’s founding investors.

About Allarta Life Science Inc.

Allarta Life Science Inc. is a preclinical life science company based in Hamilton, Ont., developing next-generation biomaterials to deliver therapeutic cells and biologics. Its proprietary platform is designed to protect allogeneic cells from immune rejection, contain the transplanted cells and support their delivery and function. Allarta’s lead program is an encapsulated cell therapy for type 1 diabetes. The technology originated in the McMaster University laboratory of Professor Harald Stover, who co-founded Allarta with Maria Antonakos. The company is headquartered at McMaster Innovation Park. Learn more at allarta.com.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Available for media

Interviews with Harald Stover, co-founder and CEO of Allarta Life Science Inc.

Photos from the event and of the Allarta lab, available on request

Comment from Breakthrough T1D spokesperson

CONTACT: Name: Allarta Life Science Email: media@allarta.com Job Title: Media Advisor