DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. ET (4:15 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes has established a leadership position in orexin biology and is advancing a portfolio of investigational orexin 2 receptor agonists for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and other psychiatric and neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402