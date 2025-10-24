Alkermes
Alkermes is exploring the potential spin-out of its cancer business into an independent, publicly traded company. Alkermes offered further details during an investor call Wednesday.
While there has been a perception that young people are smarter or more creative, analyses from the Kellogg School of Management show most scientists make their breakthroughs later in life.
Well-known for its neurological drug development programs, Alkermes has firmly planted its flag as an oncology company at ASCO. Alkermes Head of Oncology Jessicca Rege spoke with BioSpace.
The problem Kinaset is trying to solve is that over time, patients receiving asthma therapies – typically inhaled corticosteroids plus bronchodilators – become steroid-refractory.
In its 2Q2021 Clinical Report, BioSpace highlights drugs that were greenlit for clinical studies, faced clinical and regulatory hurdles and some who saw regulatory wins.
The newly approved drug, Lybalvi, is a once-daily oral antipsychotic drug that is both a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes.
The U.S. FDA is starting off the summer months with a busy week after the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Here’s a look.
Although clinical trial news related to COVID-19 was slow last week, there’s quite a bit of news on studies for other indications.
There are several experimental treatments undergoing study for types of melanoma. BioSpace rounds up some of the most recent clinical news in this space.
