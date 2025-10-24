SUBSCRIBE
Strategic Growth, IRA Drive Alkermes to Consider Spin-Out of Oncology Business
Alkermes is exploring the potential spin-out of its cancer business into an independent, publicly traded company. Alkermes offered further details during an investor call Wednesday.
November 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Tips for Managing a Multigenerational, Post-Pandemic Workforce
While there has been a perception that young people are smarter or more creative, analyses from the Kellogg School of Management show most scientists make their breakthroughs later in life.
August 23, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Alkermes Head of Oncology Jessicca Rege/Alkermes
Drug Development
Alkermes Plants Oncology Flag at ASCO 22
Well-known for its neurological drug development programs, Alkermes has firmly planted its flag as an oncology company at ASCO. Alkermes Head of Oncology Jessicca Rege spoke with BioSpace.
June 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Early Career Shift Serendipitous for Kinaset CEO Robert Clarke, Asthma Patients
The problem Kinaset is trying to solve is that over time, patients receiving asthma therapies – typically inhaled corticosteroids plus bronchodilators – become steroid-refractory.
January 18, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
BioSpace’s Latest Clinical Report Highlights Successes and Failures in 2Q2021
In its 2Q2021 Clinical Report, BioSpace highlights drugs that were greenlit for clinical studies, faced clinical and regulatory hurdles and some who saw regulatory wins.
July 14, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
After CRL, Alkermes Wins FDA Approval for Schizophrenia Drug Lybalvi
The newly approved drug, Lybalvi, is a once-daily oral antipsychotic drug that is both a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes.
June 1, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Alkermes, Myovant & Pfizer, Scynexi and Liminal
The U.S. FDA is starting off the summer months with a busy week after the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Here’s a look.
May 28, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: April 26-30
Although clinical trial news related to COVID-19 was slow last week, there’s quite a bit of news on studies for other indications.
April 30, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Melanoma
Lone Star Bio
Sun’s Out to Play, But So Is Skin Cancer - Here’s What Pharma is Doing About It
There are several experimental treatments undergoing study for types of melanoma. BioSpace rounds up some of the most recent clinical news in this space.
April 27, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Alkermes Announces Positive Topline Results From Vibrance-1 Phase 2 Study of Once-Daily Alixorexton in Patients With Narcolepsy Type 1
July 21, 2025
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Alkermes to Present Positive Clinical Data From Phase 1b Study of ALKS 2680 in Patients With Narcolepsy Type 2 and Idiopathic Hypersomnia at Sleep Europe 2024
September 23, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Publishes Data from Alkermes’ ENLIGHTEN-Early Study of LYBALVI® (olanzapine and samidorphan) in Young Adults Early in Their Illness
March 23, 2023
 · 
15 min read
Alkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Days
March 15, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2023
February 16, 2023
 · 
23 min read
Business
Alkermes to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 16, 2023
February 9, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Alkermes Awarded Innovation Passport Designation by the MHRA (UK) for Nemvaleukin Alfa for the Treatment of Mucosal Melanoma
January 17, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Alkermes to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
December 28, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Alkermes to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference
November 30, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Alkermes to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
November 22, 2022
 · 
1 min read
