Adcendo ApS to Present ADCE-D01 Phase 1 Clinical Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Presentation at plenary session on clinical trials will highlight initial clinical data from ongoing ADCElerate1 trial in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancers with high unmet medical need, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation highlighting initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 ADCElerate1 trial evaluating ADCE-D01, a first-in-class ADC against the novel target uPARAP, in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma, at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), taking place November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: A novel antibody-drug conjugate targeting urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein in previously treated patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma: emerging clinical results from the phase 1 ADCElerate1 study (NCT06797999)



Presenter: Dr. Patrick Schöffski, University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Belgium



Session: Plenary Session 3 – Proffered Papers: Clinical Trials



Abstract number: 4LBA



Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with operations in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancers with high unmet medical need using a disease- and target-driven approach, focused on balancing efficacy and tolerability. Led by a team of experienced biopharma executives with a track record of advancing multiple ADCs to approval, Adcendo integrates deep ADC expertise into target and disease biology, with research, clinical and commercial insight to drive next-generation cancer therapies. Adcendo is currently advancing three clinical-stage ADC programs in indications of high unmet need, such as soft tissue sarcoma, squamous cell cancers, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors. For further information, please visit https://adcendo.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Adcendo