[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche’s strong momentum continues in the first half of 2026, delivering +6% sales growth at constant exchange rates; -2% in CHF due to the significant appreciation of the Swiss franc

- Group sales were +6% at constant exchange rates (CER)1, -2% when reported in CHF and +8% in USD2, in the first six months, driven by high demand for innovative medicines and diagnostics.
- Pharmaceuticals Division sales were +6% at CER, -1% when reported in CHF and +8% in USD, due to continued high growth in sales of our medicines across disease areas; Xolair (allergic asthma, chronic hives, food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Phesgo (breast cancer) and Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) were the top growth drivers.
- Diagnostics Division sales were +3% at CER, -3% when reported in CHF and +6% in USD, driven by demand for immunodiagnostic and clinical chemistry products as well as pathology and molecular solutions.
- Core operating profit was +10% at CER, -1% when reported in CHF, driven by higher sales and other revenue; IFRS operating profit was -6% in CHF due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
- Core earnings per share were +9% at CER (-2% in CHF); IFRS diluted earnings per share were -8% in CHF due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
- Highlights:
- US Priority Reviews for giredestrant in an early-stage breast cancer, Enspryng in thyroid eye disease, Tecentriq in colon cancer as well as Gazyva/Gazyvaro in idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and primary membranous nephropathy, two autoimmune diseases affecting the kidneys
- US acceptance of a supplemental Biologics License Application for the Lunsumio and Polivy combination for blood cancer and Gazyva/Gazyvaro for systemic lupus erythematosus
- Positive phase III data on divarasib in lung cancer; presentation of promising data on fenebrutinib in multiple sclerosis (phase III), Gazyva/Gazyvaro in three autoimmune diseases (phase III) and enicepatide (CT-388) and petrelintide in obesity (phase II)
- Launch of Axelios 1, a transformative next-generation sequencing platform based on the innovative SBX technology, enabling the fastest DNA sequencing at scale
- EU CE mark for two blood tests: Elecsys pTau217 to detect Alzheimer’s pathology and Elecsys IGRA TB to identify latent tuberculosis infection
- US approval for Ventana PTEN (SP218) RxDx Assay, the first companion diagnostic to assess the levels of a key protein in prostate cancer
- Global collaboration agreement with Nurix Therapeutics for the BTK degrader bexobrutideg across malignant haematology, immunology and neurology
- Agreement to acquire PathAI to transform AI-driven diagnostics
- Outlook for 2026 confirmed.
Outlook for 2026
Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER) for 2026. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
|Key figures
|CHF millions
|% change
|January–June
|2026
|2025
|At CER1
|In CHF
|In USD
|Group sales
|30,364
|30,944
|6
|-2
|8
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|23,629
|23,985
|6
|-1
|8
|Diagnostics Division
|6,735
|6,959
|3
|-3
|6
|Core operating profit
|11,856
|12,010
|10
|-1
|Core EPS – diluted (CHF)
|10.85
|11.08
|9
|-2
|IFRS operating profit
|9,671
|10,330
|6
|-6
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “Our strong momentum continued in the first half of the year, driven by a 6% sales increase at constant exchange rates and significant positive pipeline development.
We reported positive phase III data for divarasib, reinforcing its potential as a best-in-class therapy in advanced lung cancer. Our regulatory momentum accelerated significantly as the US FDA granted five Priority Reviews: giredestrant in early-stage breast cancer, Enspryng in thyroid eye disease, Tecentriq in colon cancer and Gazyva/Gazyvaro in two autoimmune kidney diseases.
In Diagnostics, we reached major milestones with the launch of our transformative, highly cost-effective Axelios 1 sequencing solution, alongside EU CE mark for key diagnostic tests, including the Elecsys pTau217 blood test for Alzheimer’s pathology and the Elecsys IGRA TB blood test, which delivers automated, scalable latent tuberculosis screening to laboratories worldwide.
Backed by our robust pipeline, we are well-positioned for sustained future growth. We confirm our outlook.”
Group results
In the first six months of 2026, Roche sales were +6% at CER, -2% when reported in CHF, to CHF 30.4 billion due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products and diagnostic solutions. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had a significant impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.
Core operating profit was +10% at CER (-1% in CHF) to CHF 11.9 billion, driven by higher sales and other revenue. Core earnings per share were +9% at CER (-2% in CHF).
IFRS operating profit was -6% in CHF to CHF 9.7 billion. IFRS diluted earnings per share were -8% in CHF. The IFRS results were impacted by the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were +6% at CER, -1% when reported in CHF, to CHF 23.6 billion, with our medicines across disease areas continuing their strong growth.
The top five growth drivers – Xolair, Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Phesgo and Vabysmo – achieved total sales of CHF 11.0 billion, an increase of 12% at CER, or 4% in CHF, compared to the first six months of 2025.
Sales of products with expired patents (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan, Lucentis and Actemra/RoActemra) were CHF 2.6 billion, a decrease of 8% at CER, or 15% in CHF, compared to the first six months of 2025.
In the United States, sales were +6% at CER, -3% when reported in CHF, due to continued growth of Xolair, Hemlibra, Polivy (blood cancer) and Tecentriq. This growth more than compensated for the lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) and Kadcyla (breast cancer) as well as the impact of biosimilar erosion on Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis).
Sales in Europe were +1% at CER, or -1% when reported in CHF, as demand for Ocrevus, Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) and Phesgo more than offset the impact of lower sales of Actemra/RoActemra due to biosimilar competition and Perjeta because of the conversion of patients to Phesgo.
In Japan, sales were +11% at CER, -5% when reported in CHF, mainly due to product supply to third parties, as well as the uptake of Elevidys (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and continued growth of Lunsumio (blood cancer), Vabysmo and Hemlibra.
Sales in the International region were +10% at CER, or +4% when reported in CHF, led by Phesgo, Vabysmo, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Polivy. In China, sales were -9% at CER, or -12% when reported in CHF, due to the base effect of a severe flu season in 2025 on Xofluza sales.
The Diagnostics Division’s sales were +3% at CER, -3% when reported in CHF, to CHF 6.7 billion, driven by growth in demand for immunodiagnostic and clinical chemistry products as well as pathology and molecular solutions. This growth more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region were +3% at CER, -1% when reported in CHF, driven by higher sales of immunodiagnostic products, the clinical chemistry portfolio and molecular solutions.
In North America, sales were +8% at CER, -1% when reported in CHF, due to growth across the Core Lab and Pathology Lab customer areas.
Sales in Asia-Pacific were -5% at CER, or -12% when reported in CHF, mainly due to the healthcare pricing reforms in China, partially offset by growth in demand for clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products across the rest of the region.
In Latin America, sales were +10% at CER, or +5% when reported in CHF.
Pharmaceuticals: key developments
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
|Gazyva/Gazyvaro
Several autoimmune diseases
|FDA grants Priority Review for Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro for adults with primary membranous nephropathy (pMN)
|Enspryng
Thyroid eye disease
|FDA grants Priority Review for Enspryng, the first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment option for thyroid eye disease (TED)
|Lunsumio and Polivy
Blood cancer
|FDA accepts supplemental Biologics License Application for Lunsumio and Polivy combination for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)
|Tecentriq
Colon cancer
|FDA grants Priority Review for Tecentriq for a certain type of stage III colon cancer
|Giredestrant
Breast cancer
|FDA accepts New Drug Application for giredestrant in ER-positive early-stage breast cancer, the first and only oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader with positive phase III results in the curative setting
|Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
|Divarasib
Lung cancer
|Divarasib shows superiority in head-to-head phase III trial against approved KRAS G12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer
|Fenebrutinib
Multiple sclerosis
|Fenebrutinib significantly reduces relapses versus standard of care to approximately one every 17 years in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)
|Other
|Alzheimer’s integrated portfolio presentation
|Roche presents new data on Alzheimer’s disease from across its integrated pharmaceuticals and diagnostics portfolio at AAIC
|Nurix Therapeutics collaboration
|Roche announces global collaboration with Nurix Therapeutics to co-develop and co-commercialise potential best-in-class BTK degrader bexobrutideg across malignant haematology, immunology and neurology
|Obesity portfolio data presentation
|Roche presents new data advancing its obesity portfolio at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 scientific sessions
|Oncology portfolio data presentation
|Roche presents new data at ASCO 2026, reinforcing giredestrant’s potential to transform the treatment paradigm in early breast cancer
|Ophthalmology portfolio data presentation
|Roche presents extensive data showcasing its industry-leading ophthalmology portfolio at ARVO 2026
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–June
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|23,629
|23,985
|100.0
|100.0
|6
|-1
|United States
|12,229
|12,670
|51.8
|52.8
|6
|-3
|Europe
|4,520
|4,566
|19.1
|19.0
|1
|-1
|Japan
|1,360
|1,425
|5.8
|5.9
|11
|-5
|International
|5,520
|5,324
|23.3
|22.3
|10
|4
International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
|Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|3,470
|7
|2,300
|2
|758
|10
|-
|-
|412
|30
|Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|2,492
|11
|1,313
|9
|502
|4
|171
|9
|506
|26
|Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO)
|2,059
|8
|1,333
|1
|386
|5
|75
|26
|265
|65
|Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|1,704
|6
|815
|9
|410
|-3
|146
|-2
|333
|17
|Xolair3
Chronic hives, food allergies
|1,673
|27
|1,673
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Perjeta3
Breast cancer
|1,389
|-7
|551
|-11
|238
|-14
|24
|-23
|576
|0
|Phesgo
Breast cancer
|1,318
|18
|318
|0
|425
|9
|88
|15
|487
|47
|Actemra/RoActemra3
RA, COVID-19
|1,074
|-9
|515
|-9
|238
|-21
|140
|8
|181
|-3
|Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|968
|17
|323
|15
|335
|17
|39
|-1
|271
|25
|Kadcyla3
Breast cancer
|916
|-6
|310
|-14
|248
|-4
|39
|2
|319
|3
|Polivy
Blood cancer
|808
|20
|381
|28
|128
|-18
|98
|16
|201
|47
|Alecensa
Lung cancer
|795
|6
|261
|4
|126
|-4
|93
|8
|315
|13
|MabThera/Rituxan3
Blood cancer, RA
|609
|5
|402
|14
|62
|-9
|6
|-11
|139
|-10
|Activase/TNKase3
Cardiac diseases
|555
|11
|531
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|12
|Gazyva/Gazyvaro3
Blood cancer, lupus nephritis
|489
|7
|240
|4
|117
|-1
|17
|14
|115
|21
|Herceptin3
Breast and gastric cancer
|462
|-12
|94
|-14
|136
|-7
|2
|-36
|230
|-14
|Avastin3
Various cancer types
|414
|-15
|125
|-12
|35
|37
|36
|-44
|218
|-13
|Pulmozyme3
Cystic fibrosis
|204
|-8
|145
|-5
|29
|-11
|-
|26
|30
|-18
|Columvi
Blood cancer
|196
|70
|91
|28
|53
|116
|-
|-
|52
|173
|Enspryng
Acute inflammation of brain, spinal cord and optic nerves
|195
|22
|50
|20
|23
|20
|79
|18
|43
|37
DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics: key developments
|Product
|Milestone
|cobas HDV test
|Roche introduces cobas hepatitis D virus (HDV) test, the first fully automated diagnostic solution to identify the most severe form of viral hepatitis
|Elecsys IGRA TB test
|Roche receives CE mark for blood test to identify tuberculosis infection
|Axelios 1 sequencing platform
|Roche announces the launch of Axelios 1, a transformative next-generation sequencing platform
|Ventana PTEN (SP218) RxDx Assay
|Roche receives FDA approval for the first companion diagnostic to assess PTEN protein in people living with prostate cancer
|Liver Disease Panel
|Roche launches the Liver Disease Panel, the first suite of certified algorithms to support chronic liver disease (CLD) management
|Elecsys pTau217 test
|Roche receives CE mark for new blood test to detect Alzheimer’s pathology: Elecsys plasma phosphorylated-tau 217 (pTau217)
|PathAI agreement
|Roche enters into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PathAI to transform AI-driven diagnostics
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–June
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|6,735
|6,959
|100.0
|100.0
|3
|-3
|Customer areas
|Core Lab
|3,756
|3,839
|55.8
|55.2
|4
|-2
|Molecular Lab
|1,196
|1,250
|17.7
|18.0
|3
|-4
|Near Patient Care
|909
|1,018
|13.5
|14.6
|-5
|-11
|Pathology Lab
|874
|852
|13.0
|12.2
|11
|3
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|2,466
|2,485
|36.6
|35.7
|3
|-1
|North America
|2,211
|2,235
|32.8
|32.1
|8
|-1
|Asia-Pacific
|1,522
|1,729
|22.6
|24.9
|-5
|-12
|Latin America
|536
|510
|8.0
|7.3
|10
|5
More information on Roche’s performance in the first six months of 2026:
- Half-Year 2026 Presentation
- Half-Year 2026 Presentation with appendix
- Half-Year 2026 Finance Report
- Appendix with tables
About Roche
Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.
Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals Divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.
Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References
[1] CER (Constant Exchange Rates). The percentage changes at constant exchange rates are calculated using simulations by reconsolidating both the 2026 and 2025 results at constant exchange rates (the average rates for the year ended 31 December 2025). For the definition of CER, see page 178 of the Roche Finance Report 2025.
[2] USD (US dollars). The percentage changes for selected sales figures in US dollars are calculated by translating both the 2026 and 2025 sales figures at the respective average US dollar exchange rate for the period in question. This supplementary information is provided to assist readers when assessing comparability with other companies.
[3] Products launched before 2015.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
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