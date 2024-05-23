Multiple sclerosis
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
Data from the Phase III OCARINA II study shows the subcutaneous version of Ocrevus achieved near-complete suppression of relapses and brain lesions in relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
Contineum Therapeutics joined the 2024 initial public offering class on Friday with an SEC filing. The biotech will use the IPO proceeds to complete a Phase II trial for its most mature candidate targeting multiple sclerosis.
With Monday’s FDA rejection of their long-acting glatiramer acetate formulation, Viatris and Mapi Pharma continue the biopharma industry’s recent losing streak in multiple sclerosis.
The FDA will kick off March with three target action dates, including one for an insomnia treatment and another for a multiple sclerosis therapy.
The French drugmaker Thursday touted trial results in The New England Journal of Medicine showing frexalimab significantly slowed disease activity in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis.
