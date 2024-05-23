SUBSCRIBE
Multiple sclerosis

Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Royalty Pharma Drops $525M for Royalties and Milestones on Sanofi-Licensed MS Therapy
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Drug Development
Roche’s Ocrevus Achieves Near-Complete Reduction of Relapse, Lesions in MS
Data from the Phase III OCARINA II study shows the subcutaneous version of Ocrevus achieved near-complete suppression of relapses and brain lesions in relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man holding a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
Deals
Acorda Joins Growing Group of Biotechs Filing for Bankruptcy, Divests Assets to Merz
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Deals
J&J-Backed Contineum Unveils IPO Plans to Advance MS Pipeline
Contineum Therapeutics joined the 2024 initial public offering class on Friday with an SEC filing. The biotech will use the IPO proceeds to complete a Phase II trial for its most mature candidate targeting multiple sclerosis.
March 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of antibodies attacking a nerve cell
Policy
FDA Rejects Viatris, Mapi’s Long-Acting Multiple Sclerosis Injection
With Monday’s FDA rejection of their long-acting glatiramer acetate formulation, Viatris and Mapi Pharma continue the biopharma industry’s recent losing streak in multiple sclerosis.
March 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Vanda, Eyenovia and Viatris/Mapi
The FDA will kick off March with three target action dates, including one for an insomnia treatment and another for a multiple sclerosis therapy.
February 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sanofi Distribution Center
Drug Development
Sanofi Gets Phase II MS Win, Eyes $5B in Peak Annual Sales for Pipeline
The French drugmaker Thursday touted trial results in The New England Journal of Medicine showing frexalimab significantly slowed disease activity in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis.
February 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Press Releases
Enzolytics, Inc. and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Initiate a Cooperative Program Primarily Focusing on Applied and Strategic Research in Immunology for Cancer and HIV/AIDS Applications
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Accelerated Cure Project Welcomes New Chief Scientific Officer
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Tiziana Life Sciences Granted FDA Fast Track Designation
July 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
Abata Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Clinical Evaluation of ABA-101 in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
FDA
SetPoint Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its Neuroimmune Modulation Platform for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis
March 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
FSD Pharma Presents Positive Results on First-In-Human Phase-1 study of Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2024 Forum
March 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New Data from the Long-Term DAYBREAK Study Reinforcing Efficacy and Safety of Zeposia (ozanimod) in Patients with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
February 29, 2024
 · 
19 min read