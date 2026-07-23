Nordic biotech’s next act: From fragmentation to global force

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ester Sklarsky, principal at Sound Bioventures and João Ribas, partner at Novo Holdings Seed Investments. We examine the differing paths of Nordic biotech and what it will take for the region—including Norway and Finland—to compete more cohesively on the global stage.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ester Sklarsky, Principal, Sound Bioventures

João Ribas, Partner, Novo Holdings Seed Investments

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.