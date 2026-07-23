Nordic biotech’s next act: From fragmentation to global force

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Ester Sklarsky, principal at Sound Bioventures and João Ribas, partner at Novo Holdings Seed Investments. In this episode, we explore the diverging trajectories of Nordic biotech and what it will take for the region, including Norway and Finland, to compete more cohesively on the global stage.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ester Sklarsky, principal at Sound Bioventures and João Ribas, partner at Novo Holdings Seed Investments. We examine the differing paths of Nordic biotech and what it will take for the region—including Norway and Finland—to compete more cohesively on the global stage.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Ester Sklarsky, Principal, Sound Bioventures
João Ribas, Partner, Novo Holdings Seed Investments
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.