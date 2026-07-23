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News   Drug Development

Nordic biotech’s next act: From fragmentation to global force

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Ester Sklarsky, principal at Sound Bioventures and João Ribas, partner at Novo Holdings Seed Investments. In this episode, we explore the diverging trajectories of Nordic biotech and what it will take for the region, including Norway and Finland, to compete more cohesively on the global stage.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ester Sklarsky, principal at Sound Bioventures and João Ribas, partner at Novo Holdings Seed Investments. We examine the differing paths of Nordic biotech and what it will take for the region—including Norway and Finland—to compete more cohesively on the global stage.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ester Sklarsky, Principal, Sound Bioventures

João Ribas, Partner, Novo Holdings Seed Investments

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Drug discovery Europe Healthcare Venture capital
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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