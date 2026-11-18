Daily oral elraglusib achieved up to 77% tumor growth inhibition as monotherapy in an aggressive preclinical melanoma model, with greater antitumor activity observed at higher drug exposures

Treatment was associated with changes in the tumor immune microenvironment, characterized by increased cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells and reduced immunosuppressive myeloid cells

Findings further reinforce initiation of Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Q1 2027 with daily dosing of elraglusib oral tablet





CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating that daily oral administration of elraglusib achieved up to 77% tumor growth inhibition as monotherapy in an aggressive melanoma model, with greater antitumor activity associated with increased drug exposure. The findings, presented at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), also demonstrated changes in the tumor immune microenvironment consistent with enhanced antitumor immune activity, supporting the continued development of Elraglusib Oral Tablet in the upcoming Phase 1/2 clinical trial to be initiated in the first quarter of 2027.

“These results reinforce our strategy to advance elraglusib as a daily oral therapy and expand its potential applications in oncology,” said Daniel Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Actuate Therapeutics. “The exposure-response findings provide valuable insights to inform our upcoming clinical development program, while the observed effects on the tumor immune microenvironment further support the potential of elraglusib as both a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer treatments. We look forward to initiating our Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2027, beginning with patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.”

From intermittent IV dosing to continuous daily oral therapy

Elraglusib has been developed clinically as an intravenous (IV) infusion administered once or twice weekly, primarily in combination with chemotherapy. That approach includes the randomized Phase 2 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer in which a once weekly IV infusion of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP alone showed a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival, the primary endpoint in the study. Actuate is now advancing an oral tablet formulation designed for daily dosing. The goal is continuous drug exposure and sustained inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3β (GSK-3β), the target through which elraglusib acts on both tumor cells and immune cells.

The poster reports the first in vivo efficacy study of daily oral elraglusib. The study demonstrated significant single-agent antitumor activity with daily oral elraglusib in a preclinical melanoma model, with greater tumor growth inhibition observed at higher drug exposures.

“These findings provide important new insights into the relationship between elraglusib exposure and antitumor activity,” said Andrey Ugolkov, MD, PhD, Senior Director, Clinical Science at Actuate Therapeutics and presenting author. “In this aggressive melanoma model, we observed greater tumor growth inhibition with increased drug exposure, alongside favorable changes in immune cell populations within the tumor microenvironment. Together, these findings support further investigation of daily oral dosing as a strategy to sustain GSK-3 inhibition and potentially enhance the antitumor activity of elraglusib.”

Key Findings

Daily oral elraglusib demonstrated greater antitumor activity at higher drug exposures. In mice bearing B16F10 melanoma tumors, elraglusib spray-dried dispersion (SDD), the active component of the Elraglusib Oral Tablet formulation, achieved tumor growth inhibition (TGI) of 50% with once-daily dosing and 77% with twice-daily dosing. Both dosing regimens significantly reduced tumor weight compared with those achieved with the control vehicle (P<0.05).





In mice bearing B16F10 melanoma tumors, elraglusib spray-dried dispersion (SDD), the active component of the Elraglusib Oral Tablet formulation, achieved tumor growth inhibition (TGI) of 50% with once-daily dosing and 77% with twice-daily dosing. Both dosing regimens significantly reduced tumor weight compared with those achieved with the control vehicle (P<0.05). Daily oral elraglusib demonstrated immunomodulatory effects in the tumor microenvironment. A 42-parameter spectral flow cytometry analysis of B16F10 tumors following seven days of treatment showed increased accumulation of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, alongside reductions in Ly6G+ neutrophil/polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cell (PMN-MDSC)-like populations. These findings suggest that daily oral elraglusib may promote a more favorable tumor immune microenvironment by increasing immune effector cell populations while reducing potentially immunosuppressive myeloid cells.





Preclinical findings inform the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Preclinical exposure-response modeling suggests that drug exposures associated with significant antitumor activity in the B16F10 melanoma model may be achievable in humans with Elraglusib Oral Tablet administered once or twice daily. These projections will inform clinical development, while human pharmacokinetic and safety data from the Phase 1 portion of the planned study will guide dose selection and determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D).





Poster Presentation Details

Title: Evaluation of antitumor activity of oral elraglusib in B16F10 melanoma model

Presenting Author: Andrey Ugolkov, MD, PhD, Actuate Therapeutics

Poster Number: PB-142, Exhibition Hall poster area

Session: Translational Studies

Date: November 18, 2026

The poster is available on the Publications page of Actuate’s website at www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in activation of anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function in addition to targeting those promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional chemotherapy.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.actuatetherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expectations for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical study of the Elraglusib Oral Tablet based on the results of the Company’s preclinical B16F10 syngeneic melanoma model study; the anticipated timing and design of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the Elraglusib Oral Tablet, and the potential benefits of oral elraglusib, including its potential to enhance antitumor activity, improve patient convenience and expand therapeutic applications. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) success in early phases of preclinical clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful, (ii) the risk that we may not be able to commence or complete our expected Phase 1/2 trial of Elraglusib Oral Tablet or, if we can, that the Phase 1/2 trial may not produce positive results; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to complete the Phase 1/2 clinical trial, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for Elraglusib Oral Tablet as and when needed and (iv) those other risks disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Actuate’s Annual Report of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2026 and in Actuate’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Actuate does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

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