VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced an upcoming poster presentation of ABCL635 Phase 1/2 data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS), to be held December 8 to 11, 2026 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Details on AbCellera’s poster presentation at SABCS are as follows:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ABCL635, an NK3R Monoclonal Antibody Antagonist for the Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 1/2 Study

Presentation Number: P1-4-30

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

AbCellera will present efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1/2 trial, including new data on change in vasomotor symptoms (VMS) frequency and severity in the first study week, as well as in participants over age 65.

About ABCL635

ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class investigational antibody drug candidate for the non-hormonal, long-acting treatment of moderate and severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, due to menopause. ABCL635 selectively targets NK3R, a complex transmembrane protein found on hypothalamic KNDy neurons that helps regulate body temperature. ABCL635 is AbCellera’s first program from its GPCR and ion channel platform to advance into the clinic. Additional details are available at www.abcellera.com/pipeline.

The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial of ABCL635 (NCT07118891) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in postmenopausal women with moderate and severe VMS due to menopause evaluating safety and efficacy of ABCL635.

ABCL635 is also being developed for the treatment of VMS due to endocrine therapy for breast cancer.

About VMS

Hot flashes and night sweats, known as VMS, are the most common menopausal symptoms, impacting up to 80% of women. Many women rate their VMS as moderate and severe, characterized by intense feelings of heat that lead to sweating, chills, and interrupted sleep. VMS are the most frequent reason for seeking medical care for menopause and can persist for over four years after the final menstrual period. VMS have a significant impact on quality of life, are associated with cardiovascular disease risk, and result in lost productivity, career advancement, and income. It is estimated that approximately 12 million women in the US experience moderate and severe VMS, of which more than six million seek treatment.

VMS caused by endocrine therapy may disrupt daily life and compromise treatment adherence in women with breast cancer. Menopause hormone therapy is contraindicated in this population, warranting the need for safe and effective non-hormonal treatment options.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

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Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116