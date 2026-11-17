Collaborations with Charité and DRFZ, and with Seoul National University, aim to identify biomarkers of disease activity and treatment response using 10x's Flex Apex platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced two new research collaborations focused on identifying blood-based biomarkers of disease activity and treatment response for autoimmune disease. The first collaboration is with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, one of Europe's largest university hospitals, and the German Rheumatology Research Center Berlin (DRFZ). The second is with the Genomic Medicine Institute at Seoul National University (SNU), one of South Korea's leading research universities.

Earlier this year, 10x outlined its clinical strategy for realizing the potential of single cell and spatial technologies in diagnostics, with a focus on oncology and autoimmune disease. These two new collaborations expand 10x’s autoimmune disease research to Europe and Asia. Both collaborations plan to use Flex Apex to analyze longitudinal blood samples at single cell resolution. By pairing these profiles with clinical data, researchers aim to identify biomarkers of disease activity and treatment response.

"Clinical decision-making in autoimmune disease depends on symptoms and tests that provide only indirect measures of underlying immune activity, while treatment selection relies on trial and error," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "By studying longitudinal cohorts across diseases, therapies and geographies, these collaborations can help identify robust, reproducible biomarkers of disease activity and treatment response. That evidence could lay the foundation for a new generation of blood-based diagnostics built on single cell measurements of immune activity, moving us closer to precision medicine for patients with autoimmune disease."

Charité and DRFZ: Disease Activity and Treatment Response in Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus and Psoriatic Arthritis

10x, Charité and DRFZ plan to conduct a multi-year study involving 750 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Patients will be followed longitudinally as they begin or adjust biologic or targeted therapies, with blood collected during routine clinical visits.

Using Flex Apex, researchers intend to profile immune cells in the blood and connect changes in cellular states and biological pathways with clinical measures of disease activity. The study aims to identify and validate biomarkers that distinguish active from controlled disease and responders from non-responders to standard-of-care therapies

"Patients with the same rheumatic disease can follow very different courses and respond differently to the same therapy," said Gerhard Krönke, Director of the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Charité. "Following patients over time will allow us to connect shifts in immune biology with clinical outcomes, which is essential to improving care."

"Single cell profiling across a cohort of this size allows us to examine immune activity at a depth not captured by conventional inflammatory markers," said Eicke Latz, Scientific Director of the German Rheumatology Research Center (DRFZ). "Our goal is to identify robust biomarkers that are consistent across diseases, therapies and patient populations."

Seoul National University: Predicting Response to JAK Inhibitors in Alopecia Areata

The study with SNU will focus on alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss. The collaboration brings together the Genomic Medicine Institute (GMI) and researchers from SCAID, building on patient cohorts and biospecimens established through the SCAID research program. Researchers plan to use Flex Apex to analyze longitudinal blood samples from patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata who received treatment with a JAK inhibitor therapy.

By comparing immune profiles before and during treatment with clinical outcomes, the collaboration aims to identify baseline biomarkers that may predict treatment response and early molecular changes that may indicate whether a patient is responding. Researchers will also examine biological differences among patients who respond quickly, respond more slowly or do not respond to treatment.

"Patients with alopecia areata can respond differently to JAK inhibitor therapy. By linking longitudinal single-cell immune profiles with clinical outcomes, we aim to understand the biology underlying these differences and identify candidate biomarkers of treatment response. We hope this work will provide a foundation for more informed treatment decisions in the future," said Professor Jong-Il Kim, Head of the Genomic Medicine Institute (GMI) of Seoul National University.

Both collaborations will explore how findings could be translated into future reporting frameworks for disease monitoring and treatment planning.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

About Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin



With more than 100 departments and institutes spanning four campuses, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is one of Europe's largest university medical centers. As a cutting-edge medical institution, Charité is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of severe, complex and rare diseases. Combining first-class patient care with excellence in research and innovation, state-of-the-art teaching, and high-quality training and education, Charité has earned an outstanding reputation worldwide as both a medical school and a university medical centre.

About the German Rheumatology Research Center Berlin



The DRFZ is a Leibniz Institute dedicated to improving the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and care of people with immune‑mediated rheumatic diseases. The institute combines basic research, systems biology, translational research, and epidemiology with state‑of‑the‑art technologies to develop preventive approaches and personalised—potentially curative—treatments. Using nationwide data and large patient cohorts, the DRFZ assesses disease burden, identifies risk factors, uncovers gaps in health care, and evaluates how well therapies work in real life. These insights guide the research and help ensure that new discoveries lead to meaningful improvements in patients' lives.

About the Genomic Medicine Institute at Seoul National University



The Genomic Medicine Institute (GMI) is part of the Medical Research Center at Seoul National University. This collaboration involves researchers from SCAID, a research program initiated in 2022 to build single-cell maps of immune-mediated diseases using patient blood and tissue samples.

Contacts



Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com



Media: media@10xgenomics.com

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