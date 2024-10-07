SUBSCRIBE
Astellas Pharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics Forge $1.2 Billion Genetic Disease Drug Development Pact
Business
Everybody’s Talkin’ About New Houston Biotech Startup Cellenkos
September 19, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Cellenkos® Inc. Secures $15 Million Series A Financing to Accelerate the Development of Transformation Cell-Based Therapies
November 4, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Cellenkos® Selects Cryoport to Support On-Demand, Flexible COVID-19 Therapy Shipments to Patients in Need
June 22, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Business
Incyte and Cellenkos Enter into Global Development Collaboration Agreement for CK0804
December 30, 2020
 · 
9 min read
Golden Meditech’s Associate, Cellenkos, Focuses on the Development of Cell-theray for Treatment of COVID-19 Mediated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (CoV-ARDS)
March 18, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Cellenkos Inc. Focuses on the Development of Cell-Therapy for Treatment of COVID-19 Mediated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (CoV-ARDS)
March 17, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Cellenkos, Inc. Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK0801 for Treatment of Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
June 4, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Cellenkos, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Read as Chief Technology Officer, Adding Technology and Regulatory Affairs Expertise to its Executive Team
January 8, 2019
 · 
2 min read
FDA
Cellenkos, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CK0801 for Treatment-Resistant Guillain-Barré Syndrome
October 16, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Cellenkos™, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CK0801 for Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
June 10, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Golden Meditech Announces FDA Registration of GMP Manufacturing Facility by its Associate, Cellenkos
February 7, 2018
 · 
2 min read
