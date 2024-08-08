9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas

Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Texas is home to over 5,000 biotech- and life sciences-related manufacturing and R&D companies as well as strong educational institutions like Rice University, making the Lone Star Bio a noteworthy spot for biopharma professionals. If you’re interested in working in Texas, you’ll find a variety of job openings posted at BioSpace, including remote opportunities.
Here are nine companies hiring in Texas and some of the positions they have available.
- AbbVie has job openings including quality control planner, microbiology; senior safety data scientist (remote opportunity); and manufacturing technician I, MD fill.
- Amgen is hiring for roles such as senior oncology specialist-lung cancer, district sales manager-respiratory biologics and thought leader liaison-rare disease.
- CSL has open positions including quality specialist, vaccine sales specialist-Fort Worth (remote opportunity) and management trainee, quality.
- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals is hiring a district sales manager/senior district sales manager-cardiology/hypertension and a health systems manager-cardiology/hypertension.
- Insmed has openings for a therapeutic specialist and associate director of case management.
- Lundbeck is hiring for roles such as psychiatry account manager-East Texas, medical director GPS US (remote opportunity) and medical science liaison, psychiatry-South Central.
- Novo Nordisk has openings for a director of medical affairs-rare bleeding for the West territory and a medical account associate director-MM who resides in the territory of Louisiana/Texas.
- Scilex is hiring a medical science liaison (remote opportunity) and territory business manager who resides in the Fort Worth area.
- Signature Biologics has openings for an analytical development scientist and a director of cell therapy research and product development.
