IN THE PRESS
Business
Pattern Bioscience Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments
October 17, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
Pattern Bioscience Selected as Winner of ADLM Disruptive Technology Award
July 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Pattern Bioscience Secures $28.7 Million in Series C Financing
April 27, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Pattern Bioscience Appoints Carey-Ann Burnham as Chief Clinical Officer
March 10, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
CARB-X funds Pattern Bioscience to develop a new rapid diagnostic for drug-resistant bacterial infections
February 5, 2020
 · 
8 min read
