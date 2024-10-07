SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Confluent Announces Significant Investment in ATI Nitinol Melt ExpansionConfluent Becomes ATI’s Fulfillment Partner for Medical Nitinol
January 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency
November 8, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Technologies Names Matthew K. Eckl as Chief Financial Officer
October 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
Confluent Opens Specialty Medical Polymer Tubing Center of Excellence
June 15, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Confluent Medical Technologies Expanding, Adding Capacity for Nitinol Processing and Catheter Manufacturing
May 24, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Technologies Expands Relationship with Allegheny Technologies to Increase Capacity for Manufacturing Nitinol
January 27, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Confluent Medical Technologies Launches the High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence; Acquires Tube Hollows International (THI) to Now Offer the Most Comprehensive Selection of Nitinol Tubing for High-Performance Implants.
February 5, 2019
 · 
2 min read
