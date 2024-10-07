News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Confluent Medical
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Confluent Announces Significant Investment in ATI Nitinol Melt ExpansionConfluent Becomes ATI’s Fulfillment Partner for Medical Nitinol
January 25, 2024
·
3 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency
November 8, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Technologies Names Matthew K. Eckl as Chief Financial Officer
October 17, 2022
·
2 min read
BioMidwest
Confluent Opens Specialty Medical Polymer Tubing Center of Excellence
June 15, 2021
·
2 min read
Confluent Medical Technologies Expanding, Adding Capacity for Nitinol Processing and Catheter Manufacturing
May 24, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
Confluent Medical Technologies Expands Relationship with Allegheny Technologies to Increase Capacity for Manufacturing Nitinol
January 27, 2021
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Confluent Medical Technologies Launches the High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence; Acquires Tube Hollows International (THI) to Now Offer the Most Comprehensive Selection of Nitinol Tubing for High-Performance Implants.
February 5, 2019
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details