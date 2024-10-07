News
Osteal Therapeutics
Osteal Therapeutics Presents Positive Six-Month Results from the APEX Clinical Trial Program at the 34th Annual Musculoskeletal Infection Society Meeting
August 5, 2024
·
3 min read
FDA
Osteal Therapeutics’ VT-X7 Receives FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection of the hip and knee and completes enrollment of the pivotal APEX-2 trial
December 5, 2023
·
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
BioNTX Names Osteal Therapeutics 2023 Rising Star
September 28, 2023
·
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Osteal Therapeutics Closes $23M Series C Financing
September 21, 2023
·
5 min read
Drug Development
Osteal Therapeutics Announces First Subject Enrollment in Second Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VT-X7 Combination Product for Treatment of Periprosthetic Joint Infection
February 7, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
Osteal Therapeutics Announces Leadership Team Appointments
December 29, 2022
·
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Osteal Therapeutics Closes an Oversubscribed $30 Million Series B Financing to Advance Platform Therapy for Treatment of Musculoskeletal Infection
March 8, 2022
·
4 min read
