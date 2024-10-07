SUBSCRIBE
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Peer-Reviewed Study: bioAffinity Technologies’ CyPath® Lung Test Shows Potential Significant Healthcare Savings by Reducing Unnecessary Follow-Up, Medical Complications and Overdiagnosis
September 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Accelerating Growth of Physician Practices Ordering CyPath® Lung Tests
June 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Record Q1 Revenue Driven by Accelerating Growth of CyPath® Lung Sales and Increased Laboratory Volumes
May 15, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies News Update - May 02, 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Advances New Product Development Initiatives to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth
April 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
bioAffinity Technologies Expands Campaign to Support American Cancer Society Initiative for Lung Cancer Screening
April 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
April 1, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
March 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Announces Pricing of $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
March 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Accelerating Sales Growth of CyPath® Lung
March 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
