bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Peer-Reviewed Study: bioAffinity Technologies’ CyPath® Lung Test Shows Potential Significant Healthcare Savings by Reducing Unnecessary Follow-Up, Medical Complications and Overdiagnosis
September 18, 2024
·
8 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Accelerating Growth of Physician Practices Ordering CyPath® Lung Tests
June 12, 2024
·
6 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Record Q1 Revenue Driven by Accelerating Growth of CyPath® Lung Sales and Increased Laboratory Volumes
May 15, 2024
·
10 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies News Update - May 02, 2024
May 2, 2024
·
5 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Advances New Product Development Initiatives to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth
April 24, 2024
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
bioAffinity Technologies Expands Campaign to Support American Cancer Society Initiative for Lung Cancer Screening
April 9, 2024
·
4 min read
Business
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
April 1, 2024
·
11 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
March 8, 2024
·
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Announces Pricing of $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
March 6, 2024
·
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
bioAffinity Technologies Reports Accelerating Sales Growth of CyPath® Lung
March 5, 2024
·
5 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details