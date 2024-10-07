SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Business
ANDREWS MEDICINE AND CELLTEX THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION JOIN FORCES TO BRING CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGIES TO ATHLETIC INJURIES
October 4, 2022
Policy
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Texas Governor, Rick Perry, Names Two Texas Companies as Leading Innovators in the Fight Against COVID-19
July 14, 2020
FDA
Celltex Therapeutics Receives Another FDA Approval: Phase II Clinical Trial Using Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) as a Prophylactic Against COVID-19
June 26, 2020
Lone Star Bio
Celltex Plans to Launch Program to Use Mesenchymal Stem Cells for COVID-19-related Symptoms Under an Existing Regulatory Study
March 16, 2020
Business
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia; Expands Presence to Riyadh - March 4, 2019
March 4, 2019
Job Trends
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia; expands presence to Riyadh
February 22, 2019
Lone Star Bio
Celltex autologous stem cell case study published by Gavin Publishers demonstrates potential cure for rheumatoid arthritis
November 8, 2018
Drug Development
Celltex Therapeutics to begin Wellness Protocol Clinical Trial in Mexico
February 27, 2018
Deals
Texas A&M Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Celltex Therapeutics Enter Agreement for Alzheimer’s Research
February 6, 2018
Drug Development
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Stem Cell Case Study Published In Stem Cells And Development Demonstrates Favorable Response In Pediatric Patients
March 13, 2017
