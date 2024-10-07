News
Business
ANDREWS MEDICINE AND CELLTEX THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION JOIN FORCES TO BRING CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGIES TO ATHLETIC INJURIES
October 4, 2022
·
4 min read
Policy
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Texas Governor, Rick Perry, Names Two Texas Companies as Leading Innovators in the Fight Against COVID-19
July 14, 2020
·
6 min read
FDA
Celltex Therapeutics Receives Another FDA Approval: Phase II Clinical Trial Using Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) as a Prophylactic Against COVID-19
June 26, 2020
·
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Celltex Plans to Launch Program to Use Mesenchymal Stem Cells for COVID-19-related Symptoms Under an Existing Regulatory Study
March 16, 2020
·
4 min read
Business
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia; Expands Presence to Riyadh - March 4, 2019
March 4, 2019
·
4 min read
Job Trends
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia; expands presence to Riyadh
February 22, 2019
·
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Celltex autologous stem cell case study published by Gavin Publishers demonstrates potential cure for rheumatoid arthritis
November 8, 2018
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Celltex Therapeutics to begin Wellness Protocol Clinical Trial in Mexico
February 27, 2018
·
3 min read
Deals
Texas A&M Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Celltex Therapeutics Enter Agreement for Alzheimer’s Research
February 6, 2018
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Stem Cell Case Study Published In Stem Cells And Development Demonstrates Favorable Response In Pediatric Patients
March 13, 2017
·
2 min read
