Iterion Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Tegavivint in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Who Have Failed One or More Systemic Treatments
February 20, 2024
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Tegavivint in Patients with c-Myc-overexpressing Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphomas
May 16, 2023
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Results from Preclinical Study of Tegavivint in Beta-Catenin Mutant Hepatocellular Carcinoma to be Presented at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium 2022
October 18, 2022
·
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of Tegavivint in Desmoid Tumors to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 1, 2022
·
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Three Posters Involving Research into Tegavivint at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting
April 8, 2022
·
6 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Combination with Osimertinib in Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
December 9, 2021
·
5 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Pediatric Cancers
November 9, 2021
·
8 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
October 19, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
Iterion Therapeutics Hires Jean Chang as Chief Operating Officer
July 14, 2021
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Confirms Safety of Tegavivint Following Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1/2a Expansion Study in Patients with Desmoid Tumors
April 13, 2021
·
4 min read
