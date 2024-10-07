SUBSCRIBE
Iterion Therapeutics

IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Tegavivint in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Who Have Failed One or More Systemic Treatments
February 20, 2024
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Tegavivint in Patients with c-Myc-overexpressing Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphomas
May 16, 2023
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Results from Preclinical Study of Tegavivint in Beta-Catenin Mutant Hepatocellular Carcinoma to be Presented at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium 2022
October 18, 2022
Lone Star Bio
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of Tegavivint in Desmoid Tumors to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 1, 2022
Lone Star Bio
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Three Posters Involving Research into Tegavivint at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting
April 8, 2022
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Combination with Osimertinib in Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
December 9, 2021
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Pediatric Cancers
November 9, 2021
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
October 19, 2021
Business
Iterion Therapeutics Hires Jean Chang as Chief Operating Officer
July 14, 2021
Drug Development
Iterion Therapeutics Confirms Safety of Tegavivint Following Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1/2a Expansion Study in Patients with Desmoid Tumors
April 13, 2021
